G2 Recognizes Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing as Newest Tech Category, with LeanData the #1 Vendor

In a G2 Application Research report (Oct 1, 2020), G2 analyst Michael Gigante declares automated Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing to be "absolutely essential" for companies with growing lead volumes, and calls it "a fundamental strategy for marketing and sales departments to drive more revenue and conduct effective engagements with prospects."

"While CRM systems have native capabilities to handle lead-to-account matching and routing, the process is manual and time consuming," according to the G2 report. "Lead-to account matching and routing software, on the other hand, automates this process, which is why it's incredibly helpful to have this capability integrated with an organization's CRM."

Hundreds of real-world LeanData user reviews are featured on the G2 site, with recent comments such as:

"LeanData is mission-critical software for leads."

"An indispensable tool for revenue operations."

"LeanData is a game changer for productivity."

"Excellent product for high lead volumes and complex lead routing."

"An essential tool for busy Sales or Marketing Ops."

G2's recognition of Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing comes on the heels of TOPO Research's first Market Guide for Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing (Aug 2020), which spotlighted this emerging software category as a "tech stack essential" for high-performing sales and marketing organizations, while naming LeanData "the clear leader."

"G2's recognition of Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing is a significant milestone and reflects what our customers have known for years – automating this process is a game changer for accelerating growth," said Evan Liang, co-founder and CEO of LeanData. "We believe 2020 marks the tipping point for Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing as a must-have tech category as more companies adopt these applications as core functionality in their revenue tech stacks."

