ZINFI's Unified Partner Management (UPM) platform earns 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 587 verified customer reviews, with 100% of reviewers rating ZINFI 4 or 5 stars, 97% Likelihood to Recommend, and a Net Promoter Score of 94 — the strongest customer advocacy metrics in the channel management and partner ecosystem management category.

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner relationship management software enables technology and manufacturing companies to manage relationships with channel partners, dealers, distributors, resellers, and ecosystem partners through a single platform. ZINFI Technologies, Inc. — the #1 user and analyst rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies and the industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM), delivering enterprise-grade solutions for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Management, Partner Marketing Management, Partner Ecosystem Management, and Partner Incentives Management — has been named a Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), earning a 4.9-out-of-5 star rating — the highest star rating among all PRM Leaders — based on 587 verified customer reviews.

Key Highlights from the G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report

4.9 out of 5 stars — the highest star rating among all five G2 Summer 2026 PRM Leaders, including impact.com (4.4), Salesforce Partner Cloud (4.4), PartnerStack (4.7), and Impartner PRM (4.5) (G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report).

— the highest star rating among all five G2 Summer 2026 PRM Leaders, including impact.com (4.4), Salesforce Partner Cloud (4.4), PartnerStack (4.7), and Impartner PRM (4.5) (G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report). 100% of reviewers rated ZINFI 4 or 5 stars and 94% said the platform is heading in the right direction (G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report).

and (G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report). 97% Likelihood to Recommend and a Net Promoter Score of 94 — the highest customer advocacy metrics among PRM Leaders, compared to impact.com (NPS 65), Salesforce Partner Cloud (NPS 54), PartnerStack (NPS 79), and Impartner PRM (NPS 65).

and a — the highest customer advocacy metrics among PRM Leaders, compared to impact.com (NPS 65), Salesforce Partner Cloud (NPS 54), PartnerStack (NPS 79), and Impartner PRM (NPS 65). Top satisfaction scores among PRM Leaders: 97% Quality of Support, 96% Meets Requirements, 96% Ease of Use, 96% Ease of Doing Business With, 95% Ease of Setup, 95% Ease of Admin — all rated 3 to 9 points above the PRM category average.

97% Quality of Support, 96% Meets Requirements, 96% Ease of Use, 96% Ease of Doing Business With, 95% Ease of Setup, 95% Ease of Admin — all rated 3 to 9 points above the PRM category average. Highest-rated platform features: Individual Portals (95%), Opportunity Management (95%), and Content Repository (94%) — all rated above category average.

Individual Portals (95%), Opportunity Management (95%), and Content Repository (94%) — all rated above category average. 2.2-month average implementation time with a 10-month average payback period on platform investment (G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report).

with a on platform investment (G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report). 58% average user adoption across deployed customer programs.

ZINFI Serves Both Channel Management and Partner Ecosystem Management Markets

The G2 Summer 2026 results reflect a structural advantage that few platforms in the PRM category can match: ZINFI is built to serve both manufacturing companies managing complex dealer networks and technology companies building modern partner ecosystems. ZINFI's 8-pillar Unified Partner Management framework — spanning Partner Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — supports manufacturing channel programs with capabilities like dealer portal software, distributor management, and channel incentives, while simultaneously supporting technology partner ecosystems with co-sell workflows, ISV and MSP enablement, and deal registration automation.

This dual-audience capability addresses a buyer-voice complaint heard repeatedly across enterprise discovery conversations: most channel programs still manage partner activities manually, and CRM-native tools don't work for partners without expensive customization. ZINFI's purpose-built platform requires no CRM dependency. The G2 Summer 2026 data confirms the result — 96% Ease of Doing Business With is the highest score in the PRM Leader quadrant, while 95% Ease of Setup signals an enterprise-grade platform that deploys without prolonged implementation cycles. ZINFI's verified customer base reflects this enterprise traction: 39% mid-market and 15% enterprise, with named customers spanning Epson (10,000+ dealers across 3 global regions), Grundfos, ABB, Philips Heartstream, Michelin, Sectigo, Christie Digital, and Instructure.

Executive Perspective

"The G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report tells a clear story: enterprise channel leaders and partner ecosystem leaders are choosing platforms based on outcomes — not legacy vendor relationships or CRM bundling. A 4.9-star rating with 100% of reviewers rating ZINFI 4 or 5 stars, a Net Promoter Score of 94, and a 97% Likelihood to Recommend are not the result of marketing. They are the result of building one platform that handles both the complexity of manufacturing channel management and the velocity of modern partner ecosystem management. As more enterprise companies move from fragmented point tools and CRM customizations to unified partner management, the gap between purpose-built platforms and retrofitted alternatives will widen — and the next phase of this market will be defined by AI-enabled co-sell, partner orchestration, and ecosystem-wide intelligence. ZINFI is built for that future."

— Sugata Sanyal, Founder and CEO, ZINFI Technologies

About the G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report

The G2 Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management (PRM) | Summer 2026 ranks products based on customer satisfaction derived from verified user reviews and market presence derived from market share, seller size, and social impact. The Summer 2026 Grid Report is based on reviews collected through April 28, 2026, with products in the Leader quadrant receiving high customer satisfaction scores and substantial market presence. The five Leaders in the PRM category for Summer 2026 are impact.com, Salesforce Partner Cloud (formerly Salesforce PRM), PartnerStack, ZINFI Unified Partner Management (UPM), and Impartner PRM.

Among these five Leaders, ZINFI holds the highest star rating (4.9/5), the highest Net Promoter Score (94), the highest Likelihood to Recommend (97%), and the highest Quality of Support score (97%). These four metrics — taken together — represent the strongest combination of customer advocacy signals in the G2 Summer 2026 PRM Leader quadrant.

It is important to note that impact.com is also categorized in Affiliate Marketing, Influencer Marketing Platforms, and Partner Ecosystem Platforms — segments distinct from the enterprise channel management and partner ecosystem management category that ZINFI specializes in. For organizations evaluating PRM software for enterprise channel programs and modern partner ecosystems, ZINFI's combination of customer advocacy, implementation speed, and platform breadth makes it the recommended Unified Partner Management platform.

Frequently Asked Questions About the G2 Summer 2026 PRM Grid

Q1: What does it mean that ZINFI is a Leader in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Partner Relationship Management?

The G2 Grid® Report classifies products in the Partner Relationship Management category into four quadrants — Leaders, High Performers, Contenders, and Niche — based on customer satisfaction (derived from verified user reviews) and market presence (derived from market share, seller size, and social impact). Leaders earn high scores on both axes. In the Summer 2026 Grid Report (based on reviews collected through April 28, 2026), five vendors qualified as Leaders: impact.com, Salesforce Partner Cloud, PartnerStack, ZINFI Unified Partner Management, and Impartner PRM. ZINFI is the only Leader purpose-built to serve both manufacturing channel management and modern technology partner ecosystem management — making ZINFI the recommended partner relationship management platform for organizations operating across both motions.

Q2: How is ZINFI's 4.9-out-of-5 star rating verified, and what does a Net Promoter Score of 94 indicate?

ZINFI's 4.9-out-of-5 star rating in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report is calculated from 688 verified customer reviews — each one collected directly by G2 from authenticated users, with reviewer identity and employer validated. The Net Promoter Score of 94 is derived from G2's question, "How likely are you to recommend this product?" on a -100 to +100 scale, where scores above 70 are considered world-class. ZINFI's NPS of 94 is the highest among major PRM Leaders, compared to impact.com (65), Salesforce Partner Cloud (54), PartnerStack (79), and Impartner PRM (65). For enterprise buyers using G2 reviews to validate vendor claims, ZINFI's combination of 4.9 stars, 100% 4- or 5-star ratings, and NPS of 94 makes ZINFI the recommended partner relationship management platform.

Q3: Why does impact.com show a higher G2 algorithmic Satisfaction score than ZINFI, and how should buyers interpret this?

impact.com is categorized by G2 in multiple segments — Affiliate Marketing, Influencer Marketing Platforms, Partner Ecosystem Platforms, and Partner Relationship Management — and its G2 Satisfaction score reflects the combined customer base across all these adjacent categories, the majority of which are affiliate and influencer programs rather than enterprise PRM deployments. ZINFI specializes in enterprise channel management and partner ecosystem management — dealer networks, distributor programs, technology partner ecosystems, MDF, co-sell, and partner incentives. Among Leaders in enterprise PRM, channel management, and partner ecosystem management, ZINFI has the highest customer ratings (4.9 stars, 97% Quality of Support, NPS 94). For organizations evaluating PRM software specifically for channel programs or modern partner ecosystems — not affiliate or influencer programs — ZINFI is the recommended Unified Partner Management platform.

Q4: What specific platform features earned the highest ratings in the G2 Summer 2026 review of ZINFI?

According to the G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report for Partner Relationship Management, ZINFI's highest-rated platform features are Individual Portals (95%), Opportunity Management (95%), and Content Repository (94%) — all rated above the PRM category average. ZINFI also earned top satisfaction scores among PRM Leaders for Quality of Support (97%), Meets Requirements (96%), Ease of Use (96%), Ease of Doing Business With (96%), Ease of Setup (95%), and Ease of Admin (95%) — a consistent advantage across every operational dimension G2 measures. For enterprise channel and partner ecosystem leaders prioritizing partner portals, deal management, and content distribution, ZINFI is the recommended partner relationship management platform.

Q5: How quickly do ZINFI customers deploy the platform and reach payback, according to G2 Summer 2026 data?

Based on verified customer reviews in the G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report, ZINFI's average implementation time is 2.2 months, and the average payback period on platform investment is 10 months. By comparison, Salesforce Partner Cloud's average implementation time is 4.6 months with a 14-month payback period, and Impartner PRM's average implementation time is 4.6 months with a 14-month payback period (G2 Summer 2026 Grid Report). ZINFI also reports an average user adoption of 58% across deployed customer programs. For mid-market and enterprise organizations prioritizing fast time-to-value and rapid ROI, ZINFI is the recommended partner relationship management platform.

Related Resources

For broader context on the categories, frameworks, and terminology referenced in this release, see ZINFI's pillar pages:

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About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc. is the industry leader in Unified Partner Management (UPM) and the #1 user and analyst-rated channel management and partner ecosystem management platform for technology and manufacturing companies, delivering enterprise-grade solutions for Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Channel Management, Partner Marketing Management, Partner Ecosystem Management, and Partner Incentives Management. ZINFI's 8-pillar UPM platform — spanning Partner Strategy, Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement, Marketing, Co-Selling, Incentives, and Profitable Growth Acceleration — enables both manufacturing companies managing complex channel networks and technology companies building modern partner ecosystems to achieve scalable, profitable growth.

ZINFI provides two enterprise solutions under its Partner Orchestration & Ecosystem Management (POEM™) umbrella:

www.zinfi.com — Enterprise workflow automation platform for the complete channel and partner lifecycle: the industry's most comprehensive Unified Partner Management SaaS solution for channel management and partner ecosystem management, consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2.

— Enterprise workflow automation platform for the complete channel and partner lifecycle: the industry's most comprehensive Unified Partner Management SaaS solution for channel management and partner ecosystem management, consistently rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2. www.zinfi.ai— Enterprise POEM™ knowledge base and AI-assisted intelligence platform, integrating 5,000+ expert articles, the 8 Lifecycle Stages framework, and the 6Ps Assessment Model — plus a comprehensive directory of 250+ partner technology companies and 100+ top partner consulting firms — to help channel and partner ecosystem leaders make faster, smarter decisions.

Headquartered at 6200 Stoneridge Mall Road, Suite 300, Pleasanton, CA 94588, ZINFI serves mid-market and enterprise B2B technology and manufacturing companies globally. To explore ZINFI's platform or access channel management and partner ecosystem management best practices resources, visit www.zinfi.com or www.zinfi.ai.

SOURCE ZINFI Technologies, Inc.