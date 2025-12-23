G2 Winter 2026 Awards: ShipHero Sweeps Back-to-Back #1 in WMS

For the second consecutive quarter, ShipHero outperforms legacy WMS Providers, Securing #1 Leader spot in G2 Winter 2026 Report with 93% User Satisfaction.

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipHero , the leading Warehouse Management System (WMS) responsible for moving 1.3% of total US eCommerce shipments, has been named the #1 Leader in Warehouse Management Software in the G2 Winter 2026 Grid® Reports.

This achievement marks a "back-to-back" winning streak, with ShipHero maintaining the top spot for two consecutive quarters. ShipHero has been recognized as a Leader by G2 every year since 2020, cementing its status as the most consistent high-performer in the fulfillment space. And for the Winter 2026 season, ShipHero's dominance was comprehensive, securing 20 Badges and placing first in 11 distinct categories.

For the second consecutive quarter, ShipHero outperforms legacy WMS Providers, Securing #1 spot in G2 Winter 2026 Report Post this

While verified users praise the speed of ShipHero's implementation and native Shopify integration, they specifically rate ShipHero higher than competitors in inventory accuracy and shipping reliability.

"A single victory is an achievement, but a winning streak is a statement," said Aaron Rubin, Founder and CEO of ShipHero. "Our shift to AI-driven and smart solutions directly resulted in the accuracy scores we see today."

How do users rate ShipHero's performance?

The G2 Winter 2026 data highlights a strong alignment between ShipHero's innovation roadmap and the real-world needs of its users:

93% of users rated ShipHero 4 or 5 stars

92% believe ShipHero is headed in the right direction

90% would recommend ShipHero Warehouse Management System

Why did ShipHero dominate the Winter 2026 Grid?

ShipHero's dominance in the Winter 2026 Grid reflects top-tier performance in these core fulfillment pillars:

Which WMS leads the competitive sectors? ShipHero ranked #1 in the most competitive sectors.

ShipHero ranked #1 in the most competitive sectors. How is User Sentiment trending? 20 awarded badges reflect top-tier scores in G2's key performance indexes, including Usability, Results, and Customer Relationship.

20 awarded badges reflect top-tier scores in G2's key performance indexes, including Usability, Results, and Customer Relationship. What is the platform's market momentum? First-place finishes in 11 categories demonstrate the platform's broad impact across the global supply chain.

First-place finishes in 11 categories demonstrate the platform's broad impact across the global supply chain. How does ShipHero compare to legacy solutions? ShipHero's 93% satisfaction score exceeds the category average, signalling a shift in buyer preference toward modern, cloud-native WMS solutions.

By consistently outperforming legacy providers and modern competitors alike, ShipHero has solidified its position as the preferred choice for high-growth eCommerce brands and 3PLs.

Reviewers on G2 specifically highlight ShipHero's AI Picking feature, mobile-first workflows, and multi-warehouse visibility as the key drivers behind their operational success.

About ShipHero

ShipHero is the leading AI-powered WMS built specifically for eCommerce scaling. Born from the needs of a DTC brand owner, ShipHero focuses on one mission: We don't run warehouses; we power them. Currently supporting over 5,000 warehouses and processing $15B+ in annual GMV, ShipHero is responsible for shipping 1 out of every 80 US eCommerce packages. To simplify the complicated, the platform leverages AI Picking, automated Rate Shopping, and LED-guided workflows to lower labor costs, maximize speed, and boost accuracy. Trusted by brands and 3PLs worldwide, ShipHero provides the software you need to scale with confidence.

SOURCE Ship Hero LLC