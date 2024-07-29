G3 Auctions: $80 Million Villa and a Superyacht to be Auctioned

Bidding is now open at more than half off for the award-winning home in St. Barth and the 127' Lloyd's Register sailing yacht.

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated above world famous Eden Rock in Saint Jean, Villa NEO represents the epitome of luxurious island living. Offering 6 suites, awesome ocean views, one of the largest pools on St. Barth, and an ultra-modern design, this home can't be matched. Janet & Chris Lando Cretin of Kretz Family Real Estate have the listing, and are working in cooperation with G3 Auctions on this amazing opportunity. The minimum bid at the auction is $39 million.

Ultra modern luxury home on St. Barts Villa NEO offered at auction by G3 Auctions. 127' luxury sailing yacht LADY M offered at auction by G3 Auctions.

For those dreaming of sailing the Mediterranean or island hopping in the Caribbean, superyacht LADY M is an ideal choice. Build by Fitzroy Yachts and with an extensive refit in 2022, she's packed with luxury. The original list price of LADY M was $11.2 million. For the auction, the minimum bid is only $5.5 million.

Villa NEO and LADY M are part of G3 Auctions' Tropical Getaway Summer Auction Event, featuring more than $450 million of the finest Caribbean real estate in St. Barth, The Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, and the Dominican Republic. For more information on any of the properties offered in the auction, please visit G3auctions.com or call 1-678-333-3000.

