G42 Collaborates with NVIDIA to Deliver Next-Generation Climate Solutions Using Earth-2

G42

Sep 19, 2024

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G42, a leader in AI and cloud computing, today announced that it is partnering with NVIDIA to advance climate technology with a focus on developing AI solutions aimed at dramatically enhancing the accuracy of weather forecasting globally.

The collaboration builds on NVIDIA's Earth-2, an open platform that accelerates climate and weather predictions with interactive, AI-augmented, high-resolution simulation. G42 and NVIDIA will initially focus on a square-kilometer resolution weather forecasting model that improves the accuracy of meteorological predictions.

Key to this initiative is the establishment of a new operational base and Climate Tech Lab in Abu Dhabi. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for research and development, driving forward both companies' commitment to environmental sustainability. This facility will also mobilize the creation of tailored climate and weather solutions that leverage over 100 petabytes of geophysical data assets.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, said, "This initiative with NVIDIA is a testament to our commitment to applying AI in ways that not only innovate but also solve critical global challenges. Establishing the Earth-2 Climate Tech Lab in Abu Dhabi allows us to leverage our unique capabilities and insights to foster a sustainable future for the world."

In addition to fostering innovation in climate technology, the initiative will focus on building a robust framework for integrating enhanced weather prediction capabilities with comprehensive data metrics and visualization. This will assist organizations worldwide in achieving their sustainability goals through well-informed, data-driven environmental strategies.

"Our collaboration with G42 marks a pivotal step toward harnessing AI to understand and predict climate phenomena with unprecedented accuracy," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The Earth-2 Climate Tech Lab will propel environmental solutions using the most advanced accelerated computing and AI technology to benefit millions of people around the world."

By uniting G42's AI expertise with NVIDIA's computational acumen, this partnership aims to deliver transformative climate solutions that combine scientific accuracy with real-world applicability, driving impactful change across industries and ecosystems.

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.
To know more visit www.g42.ai.

