G6 Hospitality Promotes New Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada, today announced the promotion of Mike Moore to Chief Human Resources Officer. In his new role, Moore is responsible for the organization's people strategy, including brand culture, team member engagement, talent acquisition and development, and compensation. As part of the executive leadership team, he will report directly to CEO Rob Palleschi.

"For us it is important to ensure Motel 6 and Studio 6 are places where our team members choose to work and our guests choose to stay, and with Mike at the helm we'll no doubt continue to deliver and build on that pledge," said Palleschi. "Mike's passion for people, industry knowledge and dedication to the business positions him to lead in this integral role."

Moore brings more than 20 years of human resources experience to his role and for the past decade has served in various capacities throughout the company, including training, field and corporate HR, administrative services and recruiting. Prior to joining G6 Hospitality, Moore worked for FedEx Kinko's where he was responsible for providing strategic and day-to-day operational direction, leadership and guidance for field HR functions, and Levitz Furniture managing operations and training.

Over the past year, Moore led the company's system-wide integrated COVID-19 response, managing the ongoing developments and deploying real-time enhanced protocols in response to the global health crisis.

A SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) and a Professional in Human Resources (PHR), Moore holds a Bachelor of Science in Leadership and Management degree from Kennedy Western University.

