USA TODAY Readers Name Motel 6 Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand

Motel 6 is Top Choice for Comfortable and Wallet-Friendly Stay in 2024

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motel 6, a name synonymous with affordable lodging, has again been voted the "Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand" in the annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2024.

The 10Best honors serve as a trusted source for recommendations across various travel and lifestyle categories. This year, USA TODAY readers named Motel 6 the No. 1 choice for travelers looking for a clean, friendly, dependable, and most importantly, affordable place to stay whether for leisure or business travel.

"We're thankful to the readers of 10Best and USA Today for voting us Best Budget-Friendly Brand," said Julie Arrowsmith, President and CEO of G6 Hospitality, parent company of Motel 6. "Motel 6 is an iconic brand with a passion for serving the budget-conscious traveler. We keep things simple by giving guests just want they want, whether that's a pet-friendly hotel, military discounts, or just a welcome respite by the highway where they'll find a clean, comfortable room at a great price."

Each year, USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best-of-the-best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels and things to do. A panel of travel experts and 10Best.com editors first nominate 20 hotel brands in the lodging category, and the final top 10 winners are then chosen by the readers' popular vote. This category highlights the best budget-friendly hotels that combine affordable rates and amenities that give travelers a comfortable and wallet-friendly stay.

To book a stay at one of the nearly 1,500 Motel 6 or Studio 6 hotels across the U.S. and Canada, visit www.motel6.com or www.studio6.com.

About Motel 6

Motel 6, an iconic brand synonymous with affordable lodging, has franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Pets always stay free at Motel 6. The 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report ranked Motel 6 in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit www.motel6.com. For franchise opportunities, please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

