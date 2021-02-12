GA Global Partners to Conduct the Auction of Gold's Pure Foods on March 4, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners, LLC, the wholesale and industrial subsidiary of B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly known as Great American Group), will conduct a public online auction of the assets of the Gold's Pure Foods ("Gold's") Hempstead, NY facility on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. The auction will include the sale of processing and packaging machinery used to produce its old-style horseradish, gourmet mustards, ketchups, condiments and flavored syrups.

Gold's inventory includes a wide array of processing equipment including large cook kettles, commercial mixers, ovens, homogenizers, peelers, root washers, seed grinders, packaging lines, and stainless-steel tanks, among other items.

"This is a unique opportunity for food producers of all types to acquire complete end-to-end production lines and equipment used to make these condiments and syrups," said Paul Brown, Vice President of GA Global Partners. "From large food service operators to smaller providers, this auction offers an array of equipment suitable for a wide variety of users."

Interested bidders must pre-register online and may preview inventory by special appointment and on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 1 Brooklyn Road, Hempstead, NY 11550. Advanced bidding will be available. Only online bids will be accepted. The live online webcast will take place on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET. Auction details can be found at www.gaauction.com.

About GA Global Partners

For over 40 years, GA Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real-time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly known as Great American Group).

