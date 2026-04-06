GA Group Acquires G2 Capital Advisors

Creates a premier, full-lifecycle advisory and investment banking platform.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), an industry-leading provider of advisory, valuation, field exam, liquidation, and real estate services, and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the successful acquisition of G2 Capital Advisors ("G2"), a premier full-service, industry-focused investment bank and restructuring advisory firm.

This acquisition unites GA Group's extensive resources with G2's comprehensive advisory offerings, positioning the combined entity for unprecedented growth and enhanced client service. G2 brings a robust suite of core capabilities, including Buy-side and Sell-side M&A, Capital Markets, and Restructuring Advisory. Furthermore, the firm adds deep sector expertise across four primary industries: Consumer & Retail, Industrials & Manufacturing, Technology & Business Services, and Transportation & Logistics.

"This acquisition fundamentally elevates how we serve our clients," said Dan Shribman, Chief Executive Officer of GA Group. "We have tremendous respect for what Jeffrey Unger and the G2 team have built. G2 shares GA Group's DNA - they bring deep, subject-matter expertise and 'been-in-your-shoes' advice from professionals who have spent their careers as operators and trusted advisors. They fit perfectly with the way we do business. By combining our sponsor and lender coverage, we can deepen our vital relationships and deliver seamless solutions for our clients' most complex needs. The G2 acquisition elevates our platform to provide a full service offering to the entire middle market. We look forward to dramatically expanding the G2 platform alongside their incredible talent."

"Joining forces with GA Group is a landmark moment," added Jeffrey Unger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of G2 Capital Advisors. "With access to GA Group's robust operational resources, world class client relationships, and large and expanding balance sheet, we are exceptionally well-positioned to continue to build the G2 brand while delivering the highly responsive, bespoke advice our clients rely on to navigate complex transitions."

To drive the next phase of growth, the combined platform will focus on several key strategic initiatives:

Deepened Client Partnerships: Building upon established relationships to serve as a trusted, long-term advisor across a wider array of strategic and financial needs through all stages of the full business lifecycle.

Building upon established relationships to serve as a trusted, long-term advisor across a wider array of strategic and financial needs through all stages of the full business lifecycle. Dedicated Talent Expansion: Scaling existing industry and product teams with key Managing Director hires to ensure middle-market clients receive highly responsive, high-touch expertise.

Scaling existing industry and product teams with key Managing Director hires to ensure middle-market clients receive highly responsive, high-touch expertise. Sub-Industry Penetration: Applying G2's validated advisory model to new sub-industries, ensuring clients across all market segments have access to specialized, relevant guidance.

Applying G2's validated advisory model to new sub-industries, ensuring clients across all market segments have access to specialized, relevant guidance. Innovative Outreach: Implementing data-driven digital strategies to better identify and connect with businesses that can benefit most from our comprehensive advisory support.

Implementing data-driven digital strategies to better identify and connect with businesses that can benefit most from our comprehensive advisory support. Comprehensive Client Solutions: Seamlessly integrating G2's advisory offerings with GA Group's capabilities to deliver complete, end-to-end support beyond isolated transactions. For clients navigating difficult market transitions, the integration accelerates the firm's insolvency solutions and Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) capabilities, providing critical leadership and bespoke support when it is needed most.

Broadly, the partnership underscores GA Group's ambitious trajectory, positioning G2's Capital Markets practice for rapid expansion and signaling a clear commitment to continued growth, expanded capabilities, and attracting top-tier industry talent.

About G2 Capital Advisors G2 Capital Advisors is an integrated multi-product, industry-focused investment bank and restructuring advisor creating bespoke solutions for our corporate and investor clients. We work with clients across a range of situational dynamics, from the development and execution of a growth strategy to struggles with a challenging downtrend. Our breadth of service capabilities are best in class across the middle market. Our team of former industry operators, C-level executives, entrepreneurs, and financial advisory professionals provide unique operational & financial solutions to support our clients' strategic goals. For more information, please visit www.g2capitaladvisors.com.

About GA Group GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC