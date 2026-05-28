GA Advisory & Valuation Services Launches CFO Advisory Practice and Appoints Kimberly Leighton as Managing Director

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Advisory & Valuation Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), an industry-leading provider of advisory, valuation, field exam, liquidation, asset-based lending, investment banking, restructuring advisory, and real estate services, and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the official launch of its new CFO Advisory Practice. To spearhead this strategic expansion, the firm has appointed Kimberly Leighton as Managing Director and leader of the practice.

Kimberly joins the leadership team to guide the firm's CFO Advisory Practice, where she will leverage her deep expertise in finance transformation to assist private equity firms and middle-market organizations through complex business transitions. A veteran financial executive, she is recognized for her ability to align high-level strategic vision with operational execution, ensuring finance functions are optimized for scale, risk mitigation, and profitability.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to the team," said Curt Germany, Senior Managing Director and National Practice Leader for GA Group Financial Advisory Services. "Her extensive experience in driving complex financial transformations will be an incredible asset to our clients navigating the challenges of high-growth environments."

"Bringing Kimberly onboard is a key milestone in the expansion of our platform," said Chad Yutka, Executive Managing Director of GA Advisory & Valuation Services. "As we continue to grow our financial advisory capabilities - from Quality of Earnings and transaction opinions to expert witness and valuation services - her leadership in our CFO Advisory practice strengthens our ability to deliver integrated, strategic support to clients across the full business lifecycle."

Kimberly Leighton holds a B.B.A. in Finance from Abilene Christian University, a Graduate Finance Certificate from SMU Cox School of Business, and a Business Analytics Certificate from The Wharton School of Business.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC