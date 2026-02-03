GA Group Acquires Risk Solutions International, Launches Direct Lending Platform

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), an industry-leading provider of advisory, valuation, field exam, liquidation, retail, and real estate services, and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced two significant strategic developments: the acquisition of Risk Solutions International and the launch of a new direct lending platform, Great American Capital Corporation, LLC, with the appointment of Eran Cohen as its President and Chief Investment Officer.

GA Group Acquires Risk Solutions International

GA Group acquires Risk Solutions International ("RSI"), a provider of consulting, advisory, and technology solutions focused on risk and resilience management, serving business owners and C-suite executives.

The integration of RSI into GA Group's platform of services creates a unique market resource offering a holistic solution to address both the financial health and operational resilience of businesses. This enables clients to maintain and optimize their asset value by proactively mitigating systemic vulnerabilities.

"In today's high-risk environment, our clients need integrated, practical solutions for resilience," said Dan Shribman, Chief Executive Officer of GA Group. "By combining our global advisory platform with RSI's deep, specialized expertise in crisis management, business continuity, and enterprise risk management, we have created an end-to-end platform that delivers security and confidence."

"On behalf of RSI, our entire team is excited to join GA Group's global platform," said Duane Lohn, Senior Managing Director of Risk Solutions International. "We look forward to continuing to provide the marketplace with leading risk advisory services across key industry sectors. RSI has a truly global footprint through our partnerships and an international multinational client base that we are bringing to GA Group."

RSI provides independent consulting, advisory, and technology solutions to address the risk management needs of its clients, empowering them to effectively respond to the unpredictability of risks that threaten strategic success and create disruptions to critical operating functions. RSI offers a full range of risk management solutions, such as business continuity, emergency and crisis management, enterprise risk management, IT disaster recovery, and information security.

GA Group Appoints Eran Cohen President and CIO of New Direct Lending Platform

GA Group appoints Eran Cohen as President and Chief Investment Officer of its new asset-based lending platform, Great American Capital Corporation, LLC ("GACC").

In this role, Eran will oversee the strategic direction, originations, portfolio management, and expansion of GACC's lending capabilities. This appointment underscores GA Group's commitment to providing flexible capital solutions to mid-market companies and supporting borrowers through complex and capital-intensive growth cycles. GACC will provide financing solutions and invest senior, junior, or unitranche capital ranging from $20 million to $100 million per transaction. Core to the platform's mission is to partner with the traditional ABL community to complement their existing offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eran to the leadership team," said Dan Shribman, Chief Executive Officer of GA Group. "Through our valuation and liquidation work, we have developed an unparalleled understanding of asset values and have a deep network of originators. Eran's expertise in middle market lending and collateral-backed structures, along with his extensive industry relationships, make him an ideal complement to our team and he will be invaluable as we scale our lending platform."

"I am incredibly excited to lead this new private credit platform and help shape something meaningful from the ground up", said Eran Cohen. "It is a privilege to build the firm in collaboration with GA Group and Oaktree, two highly recognized and accomplished brands in our industry. Their combined market expertise and reputations, coupled with building a high caliber experienced team, will allow GACC to become a reliable and creative capital solutions partner for many middle market companies."

Eran joins GA Group with over 30 years of experience in structured finance. Most recently, he was Managing Director at a $6B direct lending platform responsible for originating, underwriting and managing debt and equity investments across various sectors. He was also Managing Director at Wells Fargo Capital Finance where he spent 15 years leading the Central U.S. Asset Based Lending team focused on executing senior and unitranche credit opportunities to private equity and privately held companies. Eran also was previously a partner with Monroe Capital, successor fund to Hilco Capital, where he was responsible for deal sourcing, investment structuring, underwriting, and the execution of ABL fund investments. Eran holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and an MBA from Loyola University.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet its clients' diverse needs. Its experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

