GA technologies was selected as Digital Transformation Stock Selection (DX Stock) 2020 by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Digital Transformation Stock Selection (DX Stock) is an initiative that consists of listed companies selected and published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange by industry category for their proactive utilization of IT to bring about management reform and improvement of profit levels and productivity from the standpoint of improving corporate value in the medium to long term and enhancing competitiveness.

DX as part of GA technologies' corporate vision

Since our founding in 2013, the Company has had a management philosophy of "inspiring the world with technology x innovation" and worked to promote real estate transactions utilizing technology. Even before the term "DX" spread across business, we had set our sights beyond our own company. The Company was developing and providing SaaS for other companies to contribute to DX of the real estate industry as a whole out of a desire to bring about change to analog real estate transactions with technology.

[Evaluation ]

GA technologies improvement of customer experience and operational productivity through comprehensive digitalization of real estate transactions as well as our organization and systems for creating new businesses and fundamental transformation of business models were recognized.

*1. Formerly known as "Survey of Competitive IT Strategy Companies": https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/it_policy/investment/keiei_meigara/keiei_meigara.html

*2. Formerly known as "Competitive IT Strategy Company": https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/it_policy/investment/keiei_meigara/keiei_meigara.html

Main Initiatives of GA technologies Group to Drive DX

RENOSY

RENOSY is our general brand of PropTech for transforming the customer experience within real estate transactions with DX. The real estate industry is an analog industry where paper-based materials and contracts as well as telephone/fax communications still in wide use. As such, the customer experience must also be analog in nature. RENOSY provides the real estate company with more efficient operations and gives the customer a better experience by using data and technology to solve this issue. By providing a service that brings real estate and technology together, we deliver a one-stop solution to meet various customer's needs. Complicated processes within the real estate business are handled with technologies such as AI and RPA, while humans provide support with consultations, contracts, and other aspects.

Provider: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

URL: https://www.renosy.com/

MORTGAGE GATEWAY by RENOSY

MORTGAGE GATEWAY by RENOSY provides the operational support system which have developed and utilized as a SaaS. It DX other companies and to drive DX of the real estate industry as whole. This system takes the application and review process for real estate investment loans online. It reduces the complicated paperwork exchanged between financial institutions, real estate companies, and customers, allowing for smoother transactions. It contributes not only to a better customer experience but also to streamlining the operations of real estate companies and financial institutions, reducing the time required of financial institutions by as much as 75%.

Provider: RENOSY X Inc.

URL: https://renosy-x.co.jp/service/mortgage-gateway.html

Video: https://youtu.be/r_AcQ2U9_cE

OHEYAGO

OHEYAGO is a self-showing type room search service that transforms the customer experience in real estate rental transactions with DX. It eliminates visits to real estate company offices and analog paperwork such as applications and contracts, which are a part of traditional room searches, and allows the whole process to be completed via smartphones. By allowing room searches not bound by time or place, OHEYAGO provides a new room search experience that caters to increasingly diverse customer lifestyles.

Provider: ITANDI, Inc.

URL: https://oheyago.jp/

Video: https://youtu.be/7wZUsOagdHU

ITANDI BB

ITANDI BB is a one-stop solution for the leasing operations of real estate companies that transforms communication between companies related to real estate rental transactions. By digitalizing the operations of real estate management companies that are normally conducted via analog means such as telephone, fax, and paper-based tasks (property inquiries, showing appointments, tenant applications, leasing contracts, renewals, and move outs), real time property information, including vacancies and application statuses, is all available in one place on ITANDI BB. ITANDI BB eliminates the need for confirmation between companies that used to arise from not having real time property information. By supporting new real estate rental operations utilizing digital technology, ITANDI BB promotes streamlining and transparency throughout the real estate industry.

Provider: ITANDI, Inc.

URL: https://bukkakun.com/

Organization and Systems Bringing Real Estate and Technology Together

The real estate industry is one with various laws and regulations, including the Real Estate Transaction Business Law, and many industry-specific customs. For that reason, GA technologies is engaged in the effort to promote mutual understanding between agents in charge of real estate sales (real estate) and engineers in charge of system development (technology). This includes having engineers experience actual real estate operations before working on development of operational support systems and having field agents assigned to projects from the planning stage when starting new businesses or engaging in development utilizing technology. By instilling this fusion of real estate and technology as our corporate culture, we are working to create revolutionary services and systems not constrained by existing business models.

We will continue to promote PropTech to achieve an open and transparent real estate transactions that give customers the best experience possible.

About Digital Transformation Stock Selection

Rapid advances in information technology have ushered in an era in which industrial structure and business models change with unprecedented speed. In this time of great change, for Japanese companies to succeed in the face of intense international competition, it is important to make strategic and aggressive investments in IT that will lead to medium- to long-term improvement in corporate value and enhanced competitiveness, not stopping at investments to increase the efficiency or convenience of traditional internal operations. Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry came up with the Digital Transformation Stock Selection (DX Stocks) in which they select companies from among those listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange that are aggressively utilizing IT to create new value and bring about management reform and improvement of profit levels and productivity.

The list has previously been published five times under the name of "Competitive IT Strategy Companies." However, based on the recent global trend of digital transformation (DX) leading to new growth and greater competitiveness with fundamental transformation of business models, which is predicated on digital technology, the focus of the 2020 list was narrowed to DX, and the name was changed.

Digital Transformation Stock Selection 2020 (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry website):

https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2020/0204_002.html

GA technologies Company Profile

Company name: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryo Higuchi, President, CEO and Representative Director

URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/en/

Headquarters: Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 40F, 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6290, Japan

Established: March 2013

Capital: 1,168,995,590 yen (as of July 31, 2020)

Business area(s):

-Management of RENOSY general PropTech brand

(Real estate information media, real estate brokerage, real estate sales, design and construction, real estate management)

-Development of SaaS-based BtoB PropTech products

-Research on real estate-related big data utilizing AI

Main group companies: ITANDI, Inc., Modern Standard Co., Ltd., and three others

