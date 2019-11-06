GA Telesis Announces New Taiwan-Based Sales and Customer Care Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announced the opening of a new Sales and Customer Care Center based in Taipei, Taiwan. The newly established "GA Telesis Taiwan" office will provide localized aircraft and engine parts, services, and support to GAT's growing customer base in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lynda Cheng, Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales, will be responsible for developing business opportunities and growing sales, repairs, leasing, and MRO operations for commercial aircraft operators in the region. Her ability to navigate the unique multicultural aviation landscape throughout the Asia-Pacific region has resulted in rapid sales growth for GA Telesis.

"Lynda has been instrumental in developing and expanding GAT's reach in the burgeoning Asia-Pacific aftermarket industry, and we are thrilled to have her lead our new team in Taiwan. The introduction of GA Telesis Taiwan with an industry pro like Lynda at its helm is proof of our continued commitment to the region," said Jason Reed, President, GA Telesis Component Solutions Group.

"I am thrilled to accept this role and further develop GAT's service offerings for our Asia-Pacific customers. My main focus at GA Telesis Taiwan will be to provide an unparalleled level of customer support that has not been seen before in the region," said Lynda Cheng. "We have great expectations for this market and are confident that our proven industry expertise and fully integrated support solutions will ensure our customers' success," she added.

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers including airlines, OEMs, MROs and suppliers worldwide with 31 leasing, sales, distribution and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the company's core business is integrated aviation solutions and their mission is customer success.

