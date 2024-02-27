GA Telesis MRO Services Expands Landing Gear Repair Capability with Addition of E-JET E175 Capability to Complete Full Support of All Embraer E-JETS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis ("GAT"), the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announces its MRO Services Component Repair Group has added Embraer E175 landing gear overhaul and repair capabilities to its existing suite of E170, E190 and E195 aircraft platforms. This latest addition marks a significant milestone for GAT, providing the Company's E-JET customers the opportunity to reduce the number of vendors and take advantage of the economies of scale. The new repair capabilities will be performed at the existing FAA/EASA/CAAC-certified component repair facility located at Miami International Airport.

The addition of new E-JET landing gear capabilities represents a transformative leap forward for the GA Telesis Ecosystem. This milestone opens a realm of possibilities, enabling GAT to diversify its product portfolio and expand its service offerings to cater to a broader range of customers within the aviation industry. The integration of these capabilities strengthens GAT's position as a key player in the E-JET market, allowing GAT to solidify existing partnerships and forge new ones while ultimately positioning the Company for sustained growth and success in the dynamic aviation landscape.

"This milestone not only underscores our relentless dedication to innovation but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering reliable maintenance solutions to our customers," said Pastor Lopez, President of MRO Services. "Our team's hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in aerospace engineering," he added.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC