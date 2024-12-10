GA Telesis Announces Opening of Latin America & Caribbean Operations in San Salvador

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, a global leader in aviation lifecycle solutions, announces the opening of its new Latin America & Caribbean headquarters in San Salvador, El Salvador. This strategic expansion highlights the company's dedication to the Latin American and Caribbean markets and its commitment to directly serving airline and MRO customers within the region.

Recognizing the growing importance of Latin America and the Caribbean in the global aviation industry, GA Telesis views the region as a vital area for investment and growth. The company aims to deliver tailored, responsive services and strengthen partnerships with its regional customers by establishing a local presence in San Salvador.

GA Telesis is resolute in its commitment to the belief that operating directly within the region enables the company to better align with the specific needs of its airline and MRO customers. The new headquarters will initially focus on providing integrated solutions, including component distribution, ensuring that customers receive world-class support and expertise.

"We have long had the desire to grow our exposure to the Latin America and Caribbean market," said Jim Sokol, President of GA Telesis Flight Solutions. "After careful deliberations, we found San Salvador was rich in talent that we could draw upon to build a world-class team to support the region," he added.

As a proud Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) member, GA Telesis underscores its alignment with ALTA's mission to foster sustainable growth and collaboration in the regional aviation sector. The company has expressed its commitment to working closely with ALTA and its members to support the development of aviation across Latin America and the Caribbean region.

The decision to establish the Latin America & Caribbean headquarters in San Salvador draws attention to El Salvador's rising prominence as a strategic regional aviation hub. This move positions GA Telesis to deepen its partnerships with airlines, MROs, and industry stakeholders, driving significant advancements in the region's commercial aviation capabilities and reinforcing its leadership in the global commercial aviation ecosystem.

"The opening of our Latin America & Caribbean headquarters in San Salvador marks a significant milestone in our commitment to the Latin American & Caribbean aviation markets," said Abdol Moabery, CEO of GA Telesis. "We recognize the immense potential and growth in this region, and by establishing a local presence, we ensure that our airline and MRO partners receive the personalized, responsive service they deserve. This move reflects our dedication to developing long-term partnerships and empowering the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ to shine across Latin America and the Caribbean."

GA Telesis remains focused on its mission to redefine aviation by empowering its customers with comprehensive solutions and driving growth across the global aviation community. Establishing the new South American headquarters represents a significant milestone in the company's journey to support its partners and drive innovation within the industry in real time.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC