GA Telesis Arranges the Acquisition and Continued Servicing of a Sixteen Aircraft Portfolio from Merx Aviation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, a global leader in integrated aviation services, in association with affiliated funds of InterVest capital partners, announced today its successful role as arranger and ongoing servicer for the acquisition of sixteen (16) aircraft on lease to airlines throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia from subsidiaries of Merx Aviation.

This strategic transaction reflects GA Telesis' long-standing expertise in managing and servicing aviation assets across the full investment lifecycle. The company's continued role as servicer ensures seamless oversight and performance of the aircraft assets involved, reinforcing its commitment to delivering value-added solutions to institutional investors and lessors worldwide.

"This transaction is an excellent example of the value we aim to deliver - accessing high-quality investments through thoughtful capital solutions," said Steven Tenenbayev, CIO of InterVest capital partners. "Through our global reach and strategic partnerships, we've structured an opportunity that aligns with our investment principles, strengthens our portfolio, and drives long-term value for our investors."

"We are very pleased to be able to source and support the acquisition of this portfolio for one of our trusted investment partners," said Marc Cho, President of GA Telesis LIFT Group. "The composition and complexity of the portfolio is a great fit for GA Telesis' expertise in maximizing returns for mature proven assets."

"We are delighted to conclude the sale of the portfolio of aircraft, and appreciate the cooperation of our partners at GA Telesis, with whom we have a long-standing relationship," said David Van Dorn, Chief Commercial Officer of Merx Aviation

GA Telesis' continued role in servicing the aircraft underlines its position as a trusted partner to investors seeking long-term asset performance, transparency, and value optimization.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

About InterVest capital partners

InterVest capital partners, a New York-based, SEC- registered investment adviser, is an alternative manager dedicated to specialty finance with over two decades' experience and track record in structured finance, private credit and real estate. Since inception in 1999, InterVest has been an investor in some of the largest and well-respected specialty finance platforms across the United States, Canada and Europe.

