GA Telesis Engine Services' U.S. SPAH Facility Receives FAA Part 145 Air Agency Certificate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, a global aviation services integrator, and Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG), a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services, announced that the Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH) joint venture at the Wilmington Air Park in southwestern Ohio has received a 14 CFR Part 145 Air Agency Certificate from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

With this major milestone, the joint venture will provide the airline industry with quick-turnaround jet engine maintenance and play an instrumental role in increasing performance reliability. Upon full operational integration, the new facility will be capable of inducting up to two hundred engines per year, focusing on those manufactured by General Electric and CFM International in phase one of the business.

"We are ready to serve our customers' needs," said Russ Shelton, president of GA Telesis Engine Strategies. "The Wilmington Air Park is within 1,500 trucking miles of 80 percent of the engine maintenance opportunities in North America, and we have prepared over the last year to hit the ground running. This is a major milestone in the evolution of our partnership with ATSG."

"This joint venture expands services available to our global leasing customers as part of our LeasePlus+ strategy, adding incremental value to our aircraft leases," stated Paul Chase, chief commercial officer of ATSG, "and the growth of SPAH services further enhances the Wilmington Air Park's attractiveness as a one-stop opportunity for aircraft maintenance."

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions , Leasing/Financing , Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About GA Telesis Engine Services

GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) is a fully integrated subsidiary of GA Telesis, offering customers a seamless engine solution that combines high-quality repair and overhaul services as well as world-class supply chain services. The GATES facility is based in Helsinki, Finland, and operates under FAA, EASA, CAAC, TCCA, DGAC, GACA, ANAC, and ECAA approvals for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and General Electric CF6-80C2 turbine engines. GATES has an integrated test cell capable of up to 100,000 pounds of thrust and can overhaul up to 200 engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to perform remote repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

