GA Telesis Announces the First Delivery of Two 737-800 Freighters Leased to Kenya Airways

News provided by

GA Telesis, LLC

20 Feb, 2024, 10:09 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announces the first of two deliveries of Boeing 737-800SF freighters to Kenya Airways. The aircraft is part of the GA Telesis owned fleet and was delivered to Kenya Airways as part of a two aircraft transaction.

GA Telesis' Leasing, Investment, Financing & Trading ("LIFT") Group continues its growth trajectory, acquiring high-quality assets, investing in maintenance, and placing them on long-term leases. These aircraft were acquired by GAT last year and were inducted for conversion as part of a long-term passenger to freighter strategy. These aircraft will further boost Kenya Airways' growing cargo strategy and ensure sufficient capacity in and out of East Africa for years to come.

"We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Kenya Airways and add another strong operator in the African continent. This is Kenya's first of two Boeing 737-800SF aircraft, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to expand their fleet," said David Ellis, Senior Vice President and Head of the Asset Transaction Group.

"Kenya Airways is excited to enter this partnership with GA Telesis. Through this relationship, we have been able to expand our cargo fleet and capacity and have the opportunity to serve our customers even better on the existing routes as well as new cargo destinations from the expanded range," said Dick Murianki, Cargo Director, Kenya Airways PLC.

About GA Telesis 

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Component Solutions, Leasing/Financing, Logistics Solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

For further information, please contact Rylan France [email protected].

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC

Also from this source

GA Telesis Engine Services Announces the First CFM56-7B and CFM LPT Module Engine Disassembly at the US Facility

GA Telesis Engine Services Announces the First CFM56-7B and CFM LPT Module Engine Disassembly at the US Facility

GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES") announces the induction of the first CFM56-7B engine for disassembly and the completion of two CFM56-7B LPT...
GA Telesis Announces Insurance Settlement in Respect of Aircraft and Engines Previously on Lease to Russian Carrier Rossiya

GA Telesis Announces Insurance Settlement in Respect of Aircraft and Engines Previously on Lease to Russian Carrier Rossiya

GA Telesis, LLC ("GA Telesis or the Company"), through one of its affiliated entities, received cash insurance settlement proceeds in full settlement ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.