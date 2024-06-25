GA Telesis Names Jim Sokol as President of Flight Solutions Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, a global leader in integrated aviation services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Sokol as the new President of its Flight Solutions Group (FSG). Jim Sokol succeeds Jason Reed, who was recently promoted to President of the GA Telesis Digital Innovation Group.

Joining GA Telesis in July 2022, Jim Sokol brings over 40 years of executive leadership experience in the airline, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and transportation sectors. Sokol held executive and C-suite positions with Southwest Airlines, HAECO, and CN. His extensive background, operational aviation knowledge, and established industry relationships position him to lead the Flight Solutions Group with expertise and vision.

Abdol Moabery, Founder and CEO of GA Telesis, commented on the transition, "We are thrilled to have Jim Sokol step into the role of President of our Flight Solutions Group. Jim's vast experience and proven track record in the aviation industry make him the ideal leader to build upon the strong foundation laid by Jason Reed. His commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our strategic goals."

Jason Reed, the outgoing President of FSG and now President of the Digital Innovation Group, expressed his confidence in Jim's leadership, "Jim's deep understanding of the commercial aviation landscape and his ability to drive impactful results will undoubtedly propel the Flight Solutions Group to new heights. I look forward to collaborating with him in his new role as we continue to innovate and expand our digital capabilities."

"I am honored to lead the Flight Solutions Group at GA Telesis. Our mission is our customers' success, and I will continue on the path set by Jason by continuing to expand and improve asset availability and support airlines in reducing their bottom-line CASM results," said Jim Sokol, President of Flight Solutions Group. "I am excited to work with our talented team to deliver exceptional value and innovative solutions to our global customers," he added.

Sokol joins an already strong FSG team renowned for its customer-centric approach and operational excellence. His previous role as head of North America will allow him a smooth transition and is expected to further enhance GA Telesis's ability to deliver superior supply chain solutions and services, fostering growth and success in the commercial airline industry.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected] .

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC