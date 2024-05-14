GA Telesis Receives Honeywell Top Honor - Named Global Channel Partner of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces it has received Honeywell's top honor in being named the 2023 Honeywell Global Channel Partner of the Year. This esteemed award comes after a landmark expansion of the relationship with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies and GA Telesis' Flight Solutions Group (FSG) to include the distribution of new inventories in great scale.

"We approached the growth of our relationship with Honeywell as partners that were aligned in a common goal of supporting the airline industry," said Fred Sontag, Vice President Distribution Solutions team within FSG. "A lot of companies talk partnership, but with Honeywell, it is exactly that. Over the last 3 years our companies have created multiple distributorship opportunities that cover multiple platforms, making the Flight Solutions Group an even more diverse aftermarket solutions hub for our global customers.

"We are incredibly humbled to receive this award," commented Jason Reed, President of GA Telesis' Flight Solutions Group. "An award of this magnitude is a testament to our team's continuous drive to increase value-based solutions to our customers around the world. Our relationship with Honeywell has expanded dramatically over the last years and continues to create win-win solutions for both entities while satisfying our mutual customers," added Reed.

