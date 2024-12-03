GA Telesis Signs Contract with CommuteAir for Embraer Landing Gear Repair and Overhaul

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, a global leader in integrated aviation services, is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with CommuteAir, a United Express carrier, for the repair and overhaul of Embraer landing gear systems. This multi-year agreement will cover CommuteAir's fleet of Embraer 145 aircraft, ensuring ongoing, reliable support for landing gear maintenance and enhancing operational efficiency.

Under the terms of this partnership, GA Telesis' MRO Services Group will provide industry-leading expertise in landing gear overhaul and repair, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled team to deliver quick turnaround times and top-quality service. As a trusted brand in aviation maintenance and aftermarket solutions, GA Telesis' proven track record with high-quality MRO services will play a key role in maximizing CommuteAir's fleet readiness and minimizing downtime.

"We are pleased to enter into this new long-term partnership with GA Telesis for the overhaul and provisioning of our ERJ145 landing gear as we continue to invest in our fleet," said Lon Ziegler, VP of Maintenance and Technical Services at CommuteAir. "This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for our team and strengthens our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability."

The agreement further solidifies GA Telesis' position as a premier provider of MRO services for the Embraer fleet type, expanding its influence in the regional aviation market. GA Telesis has the capability to perform maintenance on the entire suite of Embraer aircraft. By providing highly customized maintenance programs, GA Telesis continues to strengthen its relationships with regional airlines like CommuteAir, offering solutions that cater to their unique operational needs.

"This contract marks a significant milestone in our partnership with CommuteAir, and we are proud to support their fleet with best-in-class landing gear services," said Pastor Lopez, president of GA Telesis MRO Services. "Our focus on safety, reliability, and operational excellence aligns perfectly with CommuteAir's commitment to providing a superior travel experience for its passengers, and we look forward to contributing to their continued success."

As a strategic partner, GA Telesis remains committed to supporting CommuteAir's vision of safe, reliable, and efficient service across its route system. The partnership is set to commence immediately, with GA Telesis gearing up to provide seamless support that ensures CommuteAir's Embraer fleet stays in optimal flying condition.

Additionally, in February, the MRO Services Group introduced the capability to service Embraer 175 landing gears, enabling it to support landing gears for the entire Embraer aircraft suite. Furthermore, the engineering team has developed new component and composite capabilities to better serve the regional market.

The company provides unparalleled technical expertise and real-time customer service, which are key differentiators for the MRO Services group. Further, the MRO Services group focuses on performance by deploying lean operations and eliminating waste from daily activities that lead to direct cost savings for our customers. The "OEM Parts Only Philosophy" and the company's multiple OEM material service agreements benefit GA Telesis' customers and its OEM partners. MRO Services plans to continue its OEM alignment strategy with other OEMs, allowing it to provide OEM-approved repairs while using genuine OEM-approved materials at competitive rates.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Rylan France at [email protected]

About CommuteAir

CommuteAir, a United Express partner, operates over 200 daily flights with 57 Embraer ERJ145s for United Airlines, connecting communities globally. Additionally, CommuteAir offers charter services with an Embraer E170 under its own brand. Headquartered in suburban Cleveland, CommuteAir has major hubs at Houston Intercontinental and Washington Dulles airports. The company also operates maintenance hangars in Houston, Albany, N.Y., and Lincoln, Neb.

