GA Telesis Strengthens Industry Leadership with Unprecedented Growth in Engine Disassembly and USM Inventory Availability

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") continues to advance its Flight Solutions Group ("FSG") as the global leader in integrated aviation support services with the disassembly of eight additional engines, including one CFM56-5B, two V2500-A5, two PW4000, and three CF6-80C2 models. Additionally, the company purchased an additional $25 million in OEM-aligned USM engine inventory in October.

This expansion and inventory growth reinforces GAT's position as a leading source of high quality Used Serviceable Material (USM) for airlines, lessors, and MRO organizations worldwide. The growth of the engine disassembly program reflects the company's commitment to providing cost-efficient, sustainable, and performance-driven material solutions that extend engine life, strengthen fleet reliability, and lower total operating cost.

"GA Telesis continues to set the standard for efficiency and sustainability in the aviation aftermarket," said Jim Sokol, President of Flight Solutions Group. "As we expand our engine capabilities, GA Telesis continues to raise the standard for performance, reliability, and sustainability across the aviation aftermarket."

GA Telesis remains a trusted partner to aviation operators worldwide, backed by deep technical expertise and one of the most comprehensive distribution networks in the industry. Through its expanding USM portfolio and continuously evolving engine solutions platform, the company continues to deliver tangible value and long-term performance advantages to its customers.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

