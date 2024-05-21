Gabb Taps Bonsai Data Solutions for First-Party Measurement and Growth

"Before we partnered with Bonsai, our marketing team was operating in the dark, as we were feeling the effects of relying on platform and agency partner reporting using third-party conversion tracking data that didn't add up," stated Russ Hannig VP Growth Marketing, Gabb. "Bonsai has become an invaluable extension of not only our marketing team, but also our engineering and finance teams, which has enabled us to continue our mission behind connecting kids and parents to safe technology solutions, and exceed our business growth goals in 2023."

Gabb wanted to optimize marketing channel efficiency to increase ROI and hit its business goals, however, it was unable to identify what was driving new customers and which campaigns were impacting business results. Outside of core revenue, number of devices sold, and third-party conversion tracking data, Gabb was challenged to understand the true effectiveness of its marketing efforts.

Recognizing the need for advanced data science and a strategy that didn't rely on third-party data, Gabb partnered with Bonsai. To solve over-reliance on third-party tracking, Bonsai unified Gabb's first-party business and marketing data through its multi-touch attribution (MTA) solution, enabling it to understand how each marketing channel contributed to driving incremental customers and purchases. Building upon initial program success, Bonsai designed a first-party activation algorithm for paid search. Running on Gabb's MTA and customer journey data, the algorithm identified higher volume and higher value customers at less cost than before. With first-party activation, Gabb achieved 30% efficiency gains and has scaled more than $3.6 million in incremental revenue.

Within Bonsai's Overstory platform, its pCV model, retrains Google Smart Bidding and enables marketers for the first time to perform first-party predictive buying on Google ads. Capable of powering brands into the future without third-party cookies, marketers can achieve faster optimization, higher-value customers and better ROI.

"Bonsai is empowered by data-driven business transformation, and our collaboration with Gabb along its impressive journey drives us to continue reaching for more," said Matt Butler, CEO of Bonsai. "Even in channels where Gabb was performing well, it experienced material improvement. Through adjusted spend allocations, a tiered geo strategy and a reallocation of affiliate investment, Gabb is strategically positioned to optimize investment across channels for incremental ROI."

"With the summer season kicking off, parents explore and start to make tech decisions for their children ahead of the coming school year," added Hannig. "Gabb's Summer Sale that just kicked off allows parents to protect their kids with a free phone or watch as they hit the outdoors and Bonsai has aided in helping the Gabb marketing team set proper budgets for new customer contributions thanks to clear, first-party measurement insights."

For more information on Bonsai's solutions, visit https://bonsai.llc/ .

About Gabb

Gabb Wireless focuses on providing safe technology solutions for kids, ensuring they remain protected from mature content, social media, and internet distractions. Their mission includes connecting families, empowering parents with resources and a supportive network, and promoting a balanced life with less screen time. Gabb aims to foster a culture where children can thrive through healthy, real-world experiences while maintaining essential communication with their parents. To learn more, visit https://gabb.com/

About Bonsai

Data strategy and performance marketing innovation provider, Bonsai Data Solutions, measures and generates incremental value through first-party data, providing business leaders and marketers with profitable growth. Bonsai's Overstory is the first-ever marketing measurement and activation platform purpose built for first-party data. Recognizing that third-party data driven campaigns are no longer effective, Bonsai prioritizes algorithms and first-party data so brands can mitigate vulnerabilities associated with evolving standards. Through matched market testing, multi-touch attribution, incrementality modeling and machine learning buying algorithms, Bonsai gives modern marketers a new level of strategy, precision and speed. To learn more, visit https://bonsai.llc/ .

