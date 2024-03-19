WellNow Urgent Care® Taps Bonsai Data Solutions to Measure and Improve the True Impact of Marketing Investments, Leveraging First-Party Data

Bonsai Delivers Actionable Insights to Drive Growth and Optimize Campaign Effectiveness

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonsai Data Solutions , a data strategy and performance marketing innovation provider, today announced the success of its partnership with WellNow Urgent Care®, one of the country's fastest growing urgent care providers. WellNow has leveraged Bonsai's technology and expertise to precisely measure the impact of its campaigns on business growth and optimize marketing allocations to maximize results.

"At WellNow Urgent Care, our commitment to providing accessible and high-quality healthcare is at the forefront of everything we do, so ensuring our marketing initiatives resonate with our audiences and effectively drive results is imperative to our mission," said Keary Phillips with WellNow. "Bonsai has been the ideal partner to help determine the role of marketing in driving clinic visits, optimizing our marketing allocations, and analyzing incremental customer lift."

WellNow faced challenges in evaluating the incremental impact of marketing investments, given the unique dynamics of the urgent care industry. High walk-in rates, limited tracking capabilities, diverse geo-market business environments, and stringent targeting practices under HIPAA constraints posed obstacles to understanding the true effectiveness of its marketing efforts.

Recognizing the need for a comprehensive solution, WellNow sought a partner capable of deciphering marketing's influence on clinic visits, establishing robust measurement metrics for optimized allocations, and delivering insightful analyses for incremental customer acquisition.

Rooted in advanced data science, Bonsai's incrementality modeling delivers a monthly readout on incremental impact and campaign optimization opportunities to WellNow. A highly effective alternative to marketing mixed modeling, Bonsai's incrementality modeling provides ongoing and regular views into incremental performance, so WellNow's marketing team isn't waiting for delayed lookback analysis.

"At Bonsai, we take immense pride in the transformative impact our solutions have had over the last year on WellNow's marketing strategy," said Matt Butler, CEO and co-founder of Bonsai. "The collaborative journey reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with data-driven insights that enable timely allocation shifts across television, social and paid search based on live dashboard views."

WellNow leverages Bonsai's geo-specific incrementality measurement to allocate investments effectively across marketing channels. Its integration of marketing, website, and business data on Bonsai's Overstory enables swift execution of marketing tests. For example, a paid search heavy-up can yield lift results with live data and dashboards in just a few days, eliminating the need for post-test waiting.

"Bonsai's data expertise and first-party data platform have truly empowered us to make informed decisions," added Phillips. "This partnership has not only improved our marketing, but it has also transformed the way we approach growth and customer engagement. Bonsai has become an invaluable ally in our mission to provide timely and quality care to our communities."

For more information on Bonsai's solutions, visit https://bonsai.llc/ .

About WellNow Urgent Care®

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the independent healthcare practices WellNow supports operate more than 200 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

About Bonsai

Data strategy and performance marketing innovation provider, Bonsai Data Solutions, measures and generates incremental value through first-party data, providing business leaders and marketers with profitable growth. Bonsai's Overstory is the first-ever marketing measurement and activation platform purpose built for first-party data. Recognizing that third-party data driven campaigns are no longer effective, Bonsai prioritizes algorithms and first-party data so brands can mitigate vulnerabilities associated with evolving standards. Through matched market testing, multi-touch attribution, incrementality modeling and machine learning buying algorithms, Bonsai gives modern marketers a new level of strategy, precision and speed. To learn more, visit https://bonsai.llc/ .

