Gabby Giffords Joins AudioEye Advisory Board to Drive Awareness of Digital Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

One of the most powerful voices in the disability community, Giffords joins to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive for everyone

TUCSON, Ariz., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, today announced that Gabby Giffords , former United States Congresswoman for Arizona's 8th congressional district, is joining its advisory board as part of her unwavering dedication to accessibility and vision for an inclusive society. A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Giffords helps enact policy change, challenges injustices and inspires millions with her personal story of resilience, courage, and perseverance.

"We are delighted to welcome Gabby Giffords to our advisory board so we can collaborate on making the internet accessible to those with disabilities," said David Moradi, CEO, AudioEye. "Gabby's influence in the disability community, paired with her passion for change, will help AudioEye continue to make great strides in building solutions that close the digital accessibility gap."

Gabby Giffords is a retired United States politician who resigned from Congress in 2012 after sustaining a severe brain injury during an assassination attempt. Today, she helps raise awareness about aphasia, the language impairment caused by injuries from her shooting. With over two decades of public service, Giffords uses her gift for collaboration to bring people together to solve issues that affect the lives of millions.

"Online is a lifeline for the disability community. That's why technological tools like news, shopping, banking, and search need to be powerfully optimized for inclusivity," said Gabby Giffords. "I look forward to partnering with AudioEye, whose commitment to directly listening to and working with the disability community is mission critical as we seek a more accessible internet."

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 103,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

IR Contact:

Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

949-574-3860

Media Contact:

RAISE Communications

Cari Sommer

[email protected]

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.