Gabby Giffords Joins AudioEye Advisory Board to Drive Awareness of Digital Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

News provided by

AudioEye, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

One of the most powerful voices in the disability community, Giffords joins to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive for everyone 

TUCSON, Ariz., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading enterprise SaaS accessibility company, today announced that Gabby Giffords, former United States Congresswoman for Arizona's 8th congressional district, is joining its advisory board as part of her unwavering dedication to accessibility and vision for an inclusive society. A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Giffords helps enact policy change, challenges injustices and inspires millions with her personal story of resilience, courage, and perseverance.

"We are delighted to welcome Gabby Giffords to our advisory board so we can collaborate on making the internet accessible to those with disabilities," said David Moradi, CEO, AudioEye. "Gabby's influence in the disability community, paired with her passion for change, will help AudioEye continue to make great strides in building solutions that close the digital accessibility gap."

Gabby Giffords is a retired United States politician who resigned from Congress in 2012 after sustaining a severe brain injury during an assassination attempt. Today, she helps raise awareness about aphasia, the language impairment caused by injuries from her shooting. With over two decades of public service, Giffords uses her gift for collaboration to bring people together to solve issues that affect the lives of millions.  

"Online is a lifeline for the disability community. That's why technological tools like news, shopping, banking, and search need to be powerfully optimized for inclusivity," said Gabby Giffords. "I look forward to partnering with AudioEye, whose commitment to directly listening to and working with the disability community is mission critical as we seek a more accessible internet."

About AudioEye
AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is inclusive. By combining the latest AI automation technology with guidance from certified experts and direct input from the disability community, AudioEye helps ensure businesses of all sizes — including over 103,000 customers like Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite — are accessible. Holding 23 US patents, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility with flexible approaches that best meet their needs — from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Join AudioEye on its mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

IR Contact:
Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]
949-574-3860

Media Contact:
RAISE Communications
Cari Sommer
[email protected]

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

Also from this source

AudioEye Unveils New Enterprise-Grade Digital Accessibility Offerings

AudioEye Demonstrates AI Benefits for Digital Accessibility When Involving Members of the Disability Community

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.