GabiFresh Launches Safari-Inspired Resort 2020 Campaign with Swimsuits For All

Each model has created a name for themselves in their own field. Gabi, one of the first plus-size bloggers to have her own modeling career and swim collections, debuts her latest line with the brand. She selected model and activist Mama Cax, as well as Veronica Pome'e, the first Polynesian swimsuit model to pose in Sports Illustrated, to join her in an expression of positivity and strength.

"Each of us has accomplished something we once thought was impossible," said GabiFresh. "We stand together in this campaign and hope to represent unapologetic passion, energy, and determination."

The 8-piece swim collection is available in sizes 10-26 with cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H cups. The collection takes on the latest swim trends which feature animal prints and bright colors in specialty fabrics with high waisted favorites to accentuate your best self. Styles to highlight are the Wildcat One-Piece, the Instincts Belted Underwire One-Piece and the Primal High Waist Underwire Bikini. Retailing under $120, the GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All 2020 Resort collection is available for purchase online at http://www.swimsuitsforall.com/gabifresh-swimsuits.

Swimsuits For All hopes this new campaign will honor Mama Cax's memory and the issues for which she championed. While the brand and entire team that worked on the shoot are deeply saddened by her sudden loss, we hope these images from one of her final projects will bring joy to those she knew. Her energy, passion, and unwavering positivity are just a few of the qualities the brand sought to convey with this new campaign.

About Swimsuits For All

Swimsuits For All believes that summer is more than a season; it's a feeling. Embodying a 74-degree state of mind all year long, they provide beautiful swimsuits in sizes 4 – 26 for every swim adventure. As the online swimwear leader since 2005, Swimsuits For All is known for swimsuits with superior construction, expert fit and innovative designs. Additionally, they carry a line of chlorine resistant swimsuits and workout wear that retains its shape and fabric quality for extra pool time. Through perfect-fitting swimwear catered to every body, Swimsuits For All inspires women of all ages, shapes and sizes to be confident and carefree in the swim they're in. For more information, visit swimsuitsforall.com or Instagram.

Rachel Sweet

TURNER PR

Rachel.Sweet@Turnerpr.com

SOURCE Swimsuits For All

Related Links

swimsuitsforall.com

