Gable Named Exclusive North American Distributor For Swedish-Made Premium Retail Display Systems

BALTIMORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gable, a leading visual communications provider to retailers nationwide, is proud to announce that it has been named the exclusive North American distributor for Adder, a renowned Swedish manufacturer of premium products for retail and brand experiences.

This collaboration brings together two companies committed to improving the customer journey and the path to purchase. Adder's innovative and eco-friendly materials perfectly complement Gable's expertise in creating engaging, impactful retail environments for brands across various industries.

When you need a new banner, Gable can fulfill it quickly. The Adder + Gable collaboration brings together two companies committed to improving the customer journey and the path to purchase. Adder's innovative and eco-friendly materials perfectly complement Gable's expertise in creating engaging, impactful retail environments for brands across various industries. For more than 75 years, Thule has been creating solutions to simplify life's adventures. It is committed to developing smart, stylish products that are environmentally sound, high quality, safe, and easy to use. Adder and Gable deliver on these same values with these InStore™ Displays.

"We are thrilled to bring Adder's exceptional retail display systems to the North American market," said Eric Crowe, Gable's Senior Vice President of Client Services. "We are always looking for the best products to support our client's vision, and we've found them in Adder's InStore™ Displays and FineLine™ Displays. Together, we will redefine the retail and brand experience landscape."

The duo will provide floor displays, countertop displays, wall displays, hanging displays, outdoor displays, and digital display solutions for retail brands such as automotive, cosmetics, sporting goods, and more — any retailer looking to increase revenue through sleek and efficient marketing that turns heads and drives sales.

By combining cutting-edge technology with sleek, Scandinavian design, these products solve a recurring pain left by traditional roll-up banners. Adder's product line and proprietary media offer features unmatched by competitive products.

As the exclusive North American distributor, Gable will provide comprehensive support to brands looking to enhance their retail presence with Adder's products. This includes expert consultation, customized design services, and ongoing maintenance and support.

"We are excited to join forces with Gable and expand our reach into the North American market," said Gustaf Hellmer, Vice President at Adder. "Their deep understanding of the retail landscape, combined with their commitment to customer success, makes them the ideal partner for bringing our premium products to brands across the U.S."

About Gable

Gable has been a leader in visual communications for over 40 years. We are passionate about elevating how people perceive, interact with, and remember brands, buildings, and places. With a rich legacy in blending the timeless artistry of traditional signs with the dynamic possibilities of video displays & integrated AV systems, Gable continues to shape the future of visual communications. For more information, visit www.gablecompany.com or call 800-854-0568.

