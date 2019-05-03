Gabriel & Co. + Donna Karan: Everyday Ease

In this new phase of her career, Karan has not only gone back to the roots of her Seven Easy Pieces collection, but she has infused it with a philosophy in harmony with wellness, finding the simplicity and versatility of life, it's desire for flexibility, comfort and the calm that comes with true elegance that makes Karan's new Urban Zen , such a sinuous and sensual fit for Gabriel's Fine Jewelry Everyday. The way Hal Rubenstein, Gabriel's Global Style Director sees it, this matchup allows you to "be ready to go anywhere at any time because what you're wearing suits so many occasions, stay as long as you like because you are so comfortable while looking your best. With Urban Zen and Gabriel & Co.'s Fine Jewelry Everyday you'll find yourself blissful in your own world of glorious ease."

The complete FASHION NEWS: DESIGNER FLASH collection brings creators from all walks of life and style together to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Each fashion designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, which highlights each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments have highlighted legendary iconic brands such as Maxa Mara, Badgley Mischka, Norma Kamali and Tommy Hilfiger.

The interview and podcast featuring Hal and Donna Karan is online now, available at: https://www.gabrielny.com/designer-flash-urban-zen-by-donna-karan

