Gabriel & Co. Announces Exclusive Interview with Badgley Mischka in New Designer Spotlight Series

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co., the most trusted leader of the bridal and fashion fine jewelry world, announces their exclusive Designer Spotlight Series interview with the iconic design duo of Badgley Mischka, Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

Badgley Mischka's mission to make women look and feel glamorous, and their commitment to empowering women through fashion, resonates with Gabriel & Co.'s dedication to celebrating life and love through fine jewelry and crafting pieces that signify emotions and enhance beauty.

Gabriel & Co. Announces Exclusive Interview with Badgley Mischka Design Duo in New Designer Spotlight Series Gabriel & Co. Announces Exclusive Interview with Badgley Mischka Design Duo in New Designer Spotlight Series

In the exclusive Designer Spotlight interview by Hal Rubenstein, Gabriel's Global Style Director, he emphasizes on the fact that Mark and James don't make clothes for women to attend teacher conferences or to binge watch Netflix on the couch. They are obsessed with women stealing the spotlight at a memorable event. "We stay true to our mission, which is very simple: make women look fantastic and feel glamorous," said James Mischka. "We've always believed that when you focus on elevating a woman's power and beauty, you can't go wrong."

The series celebrates the seamless integration of Badgley Mischka's Resort 2024 collection, which features relaxed construction and a more youthful aura, with Gabriel & Co.'s latest fine jewelry additions. "We got a definite 'Pretty Woman' vibe, which we love. It's sexy, young, and not at all part of the typical expectation. We're thrilled," said James Mischka.

The synergy between Badgley Mischka and Gabriel & Co. is evident in their shared commitment to timeless glamour and meticulous craftsmanship. Both brands prioritize versatility and sophistication, ensuring that every piece embodies enduring beauty and style.

"It's always a win when you strive for timelessness. You should love a piece you've had for 20 years as much as you did when you first put it on. Maybe more so now because you've made memories while wearing it," said Dominick Gabriel, Chief Design Officers and Co-Founder, Gabriel & Co.

The Gabriel & Co. DESIGNER SPOTLIGHT Series shines a light on renowned bridal and fashion designers through exclusive interviews and collaborative photoshoots that showcase the designers work paired with Gabriel & Co.'s jewelry. The series offers insights into inspiration, design processes, and innovative vision behind each designer's creations and celebrates the intersection of fashion and fine jewelry. Past designers include Nicole Miller, Elie Saab, Norma Kamali, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Naeem Kahn, Donna Karan, and Oscar de la Renta.

PRESS CONTACT:

Courtney Mongulla

[email protected]

646.863.3923

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a jewelry design house founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S. sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service, and trust. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Each piece, engraved with a serial number, is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently been recognized for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry, winning awards for fine jewelry designs in trade publications such as JCK, Instore and Jewelers of America.

SOURCE Gabriel & Co.