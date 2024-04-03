Gabriel & Co. Taps Elie Saab for Exclusive Interview in Latest Designer Spotlight Series

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co. , the most trusted leader of the bridal and fashion fine jewelry world, announces their exclusive Designer Spotlight Series interview with Lebanese Designer Elie Saab.

Elie Saab captivated audiences globally with his ethereal designs that effortlessly blend Western silhouettes with a Middle Eastern flair for ornamentation and embellishment. His creations have graced red carpets, royal events, and bridal ceremonies, adorning icons such as Queen Rania of Jordan, Halle Berry, Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and many more.

The Designer Spotlight Series not only celebrates the artistry of Elie Saab but also underscores the enduring connection between haute couture and fine jewelry. Through this collaboration, Gabriel & Co. and Elie Saab invite audiences to discover the beauty of craftsmanship, the power of individual expression, and the timeless allure of elegance.

Elie Saab's fusion of sophistication, cultural richness, and technological innovation mirrors Gabriel & Co.'s own dedication to timeless elegance and meticulous craftsmanship. "I never get tired of making clients feel special and look wonderful. I design clothes for occasions when a woman wants to be memorable," remarks Saab. His vision resonates deeply with Gabriel & Co.'s ethos of celebrating life's unforgettable moments through exquisite jewelry.

"I want to make pieces that are timeless but have distinction, offering classics with an edge by adding sexiness to sophistication. A perfect example is the variations of Cuban links we've crafted into necklaces and bracelets. It's a shape both familiar and dramatic," said Dominick Gabriel, Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder, Gabriel & Co.

For the photoshoot, Hal Rubenstein, Gabriel & Co.'s Global Style Director, decided that "since most women don't get to go to the Oscars or Couture Week, we focused our lens and accessorized with our newest sparkling additions on Saab's more accessible but still sensual and alluring Resort Collection. The result? "The photo shoot is beautiful," says the designer. The women look simply wonderful."

The Gabriel & Co. DESIGNER SPOTLIGHT Series shines a light on renowned bridal and fashion designers through exclusive interviews and collaborative photoshoots that showcase the designers work paired with Gabriel & Co.'s jewelry. The series offers insights into inspiration, design processes, and the innovative vision behind each designer's creations and celebrates the intersection of fashion and fine jewelry. Past designers include Nicole Miller, Elie Saab, Norma Kamali, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Naeem Kahn, Donna Karan, and Oscar de la Renta.

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a jewelry design house founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S. sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service, and trust. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Each piece, engraved with a serial number, is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently been recognized for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry, winning awards for fine jewelry designs in trade publications such as JCK, Instore and Jewelers of America.

