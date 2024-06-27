Gabriel & Co. Unveils Digital Certificates of Authenticity with GIA Natural Diamond Verification

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel & Co., the award-winning leader in the bridal and fine jewelry space, is set to transform the fine jewelry market by introducing a digital Certificate of Authenticity (COA) with GIA natural diamond verification for all diamond sizes used in their fine jewelry collections. First announced at this year's Luxury by JCK Show in Las Vegas, the COA is now available for consumers to download, leveraging GIA's meticulous diamond verification processes.

Gabriel's advanced technology, developed over a 12-year span, began with the implementation of a unique, proprietary serial number system laser-inscribed on each piece of jewelry. Each unique serial number tracks the product's journey from the artisan who designed it, the highly skilled gemologist who selects and sources from secure diamond supply chains, to the retailer that carries Gabriel and ultimately to the consumer. Continuing to lead with groundbreaking transparency, authenticity, and top-tier materials, Gabriel & Co. remains at the forefront of industry innovation.

As a Kimberly Process compliant company, Gabriel & Co. bridges the transparency gap that consumers face when purchasing their next diamond heirloom. Jack Gabriel, CEO of Gabriel & Co., recognized the need for a comprehensive tracking system that would ensure the quality and value of their fine jewelry. By inscribing each piece with its own serial number, Gabriel maintains the highest levels of quality control and accountability while ensuring it is completely traceable all the way to its final owner.

"Customers deserve transparency and confidence in their purchases," says Jack Gabriel. "By introducing the Certificate of Authenticity with GIA natural diamond verification that is downloadable, we are setting a new standard in the industry for trust and integrity."

By including the additional critical step of diamond inspection to their established 26-step process, Gabriel & Co.'s new COA with a GIA natural diamond report assures customers that only the finest natural diamonds from trusted sources have been used to create their fine jewelry. This initiative not only enhances the transparency of the jewelry's provenance but also solidifies Gabriel & Co.'s commitment to excellence and consumer trust.

"Gabriel & Co.'s digital Certificate of Authenticity is an important advancement in consumer protection that reinforces our shared commitment to fostering trust and integrity within the gem and jewelry industry," said Susan Jacques, GIA President and CEO. "By incorporating GIA's meticulous diamond verification processes, this initiative offers consumers and jewelry retailers confidence in the authenticity and journey of their diamond jewelry."

About Gabriel & Co.: Gabriel & Co. is an award-winning jewelry design house founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S. sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service, and trust. By infusing passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances beauty, celebrates love and life's special moments, and personal achievements. Each piece, engraved with a serial number, is as unique as the woman who wears it.

