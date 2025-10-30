Gabriel Marketing Group Joins Brandi AI's Global Agency Partnership Program to Help PR and Content Marketing Clients Strengthen Trust, Recognition and Visibility Across Generative AI Platforms

New partnership enables GMG to deliver greater client value by helping client brands understand, measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry's leading B2B tech public relations agency for high-growth companies, and Brandi AI™ , the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today jointly announced a new partnership. GMG has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program , a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence and authority in AI-generated answers.

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: ensuring their clients are visible and trusted where decisions now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, GMG will help clients uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"With Brandi AI, we can finally show clients how they appear inside AI-generated answers—and, just as importantly, why they do or don't show up," said Michiko Morales, president of GMG. "Brandi AI reveals what's influencing visibility across tools like ChatGPT and Claude—from missing context to weak trust signals—so we can take clear, data-backed action. It's giving brands visibility and control in the AI discovery layer where buying decisions increasingly start but have long been impossible to measure."

"Agencies partnering with Brandi AI are changing the game for how brands create value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Together, we're helping clients to truly understand how their brands are seen, cited and trusted by AI—and to turn those insights into stronger, more authentic visibility in AI-driven discovery."

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai/ . For more information about the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, visit https://mybrandi.ai/generative-engine-optimization-for-agencies/ .

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a proprietary intelligence layer, Brandi tracks the real questions people ask AI, shows how brands are cited in AI-generated answers and benchmarks visibility across competitors through its Brandi Competitive Market Universe™. Learn more at mybrandi.ai .

About Gabriel Marketing Group

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is the industry's leading B2B tech PR agency for high-growth organizations. Uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo, GMG offers a full spectrum of strategic communications services that drive rapid and long-term growth – from PR, media relations, thought leadership and analyst relations to go-to market strategy and content development. Since 2011, GMG has partnered with more than 400 growth-oriented clients, seen more than 30 of its clients exit through profitable acquisitions and earned more than 100 industry awards of excellence for its work. GMG is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal and a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network for B2B and technology. For more information, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com/ .

