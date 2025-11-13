Gabriel Marketing Group Launches GEO Content Development Services for B2B Tech Brands in the Generative AI Era

Powered by Brandi AI, GMG's Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) content development services help make brand content more discoverable, understandable and citable by AI models such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude and Perplexity

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the leading public relations agency for high-growth B2B technology companies, today announced the launch of its enhanced content development services powered by Brandi AI™, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). As the marketing world pivots toward GEO—the new frontier for visibility in AI-driven search—the new offering positions GMG at the forefront of the GEO movement, helping B2B tech brands ensure their web copy, landing pages, blogs and marketing assets are recognized, cited and trusted by the AI systems millions now use for discovery and answers.

"GEO is happening faster than anyone expected. As buyers are increasingly turning to AI before they Google, brands that don't adapt risk becoming invisible," said Michiko Morales, president of Gabriel Marketing Group. "Brandi AI gives our content team the intelligence to understand how these engines interpret brand content and what audiences are truly asking for. That insight powers the development of content that performs better everywhere."

Gabriel Marketing Group's enhanced content services integrate Brandi AI's GEO intelligence across every stage of storytelling, combining data-driven precision with human creativity to deliver four key capabilities:

See What B2B Tech Buyers Are Asking: Brandi AI reveals the exact questions, pain points and priorities target customers feed into ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity. GMG's content team translates these insights into real-time buyer intent, helping brands anticipate emerging trends and join the right conversations before competitors do.

Build Content That Answers Buyer Questions: Armed with this intelligence, GMG develops content that answers the questions buyers are actually asking, creating blogs, contributed articles and web copy that reflect authentic audience needs, address pain points and strengthen brand credibility at every touchpoint.

Format for AI Engine Extractability: The GMG content team applies GEO best practices to structure information the way large language models (LLMs) understand it by clarifying hierarchy, metadata and semantic context so AI engines can interpret and cite content accurately.

Scale Content Without Losing Brand Voice: Brandi AI accelerates collaboration and automates formatting and tagging, allowing GMG's writers to focus on creativity and human connection. The result is faster production, consistent quality and scalable content programs that are authentic.

Gabriel Marketing Group offers its GEO-powered content services in three tiers, each combining GMG's editorial excellence with Brandi AI's analytics to meet B2B tech organizations at every stage of maturity:

AI Visibility Starter: Establishes a baseline presence in AI-generated answers through targeted content audits and monthly visibility reports.

Content Revitalization: Refreshes and optimizes existing assets to increase relevance and extractability by AI engines.

New GEO Content Creation: Develops original, high-authority content aligned with buyer intent and structured for inclusion in generative responses.

Gabriel Marketing Group's move to integrate Brandi AI into its content development process builds on its more than 100 industry awards recognizing its innovation, creativity and measurable impact across public relations and content development. In 2025, GMG received three top honors from the Communicator Awards and MarCom Awards for excellence in writing long-form features, elevating executive voices and developing high-performing content strategies that drive visibility and authority for B2B technology brands.

For more information about GMG's content development services or to schedule a 15-minute content consultation, visit https://www.gabrielmarketing.com.

About Gabriel Marketing Group

Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG) is the industry's leading B2B tech PR agency for high-growth organizations. Uniting changemakers with dynamic opportunities to challenge the status quo, GMG offers a full spectrum of strategic communications services that drive rapid and long-term growth – from PR, media relations, thought leadership and analyst relations to go-to market strategy and content development. With deep expertise in technology and a passion for innovations that define new markets, GMG operates with agility, flexibility and adaptability to help its clients increase market awareness and grow sales. Since 2011, GMG has partnered with more than 400 growth-oriented clients, seen more than 30 of its clients exit through profitable acquisitions and earned more than 100 industry awards of excellence for its work. GMG is one of the "Best Places to Work" as named by the Washington Business Journal and a member of Eurocom Worldwide, the global PR network for B2B and technology. For more information, visithttps://www.gabrielmarketing.com/.

