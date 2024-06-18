Gabriel May Killed in Truck Accident on Flint Rock Road in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on an accident that occurred on May 13, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m. along Flint Rock Road in Lakeway, TX . The incident resulted in the death of 47-year-old Gabriel May.

Details About the Lakeway Truck Accident:

According to authorities, May was traveling eastbound in a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Flint Rock Road, west of the Stephanie Lane intersection, when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that a westbound Freightliner truck on Flint Rock Road, allegedly traveling at unsafe speeds given the rainy and wet road conditions, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. According to reports, the truck lost traction, causing its rear tires to skid left of center into the eastbound lane. This allegedly led to a collision between the back-left side of the truck and the front-left side of May's pickup.

May sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. There have been no reports of any other injuries related to this incident. The crash is currently under investigation.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.