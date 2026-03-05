Gabriels Technology Solutions Announces the Launch of a New Luxury Real Estate & Resort Website for Turtleback Mountain Resort, Marking a Complete Brand & Digital Transformation

The custom designed platform represents a holistic brand and digital marketing transformation, elevating the resort's identity and positioning Turtleback as a world-class destination for luxury real estate, golf and hospitality.

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriels Technology Solutions, a leading provider of high-performance web development and digital solutions is thrilled to unveil the new Turtleback Mountain Resort website. This milestone marks the culmination of a complete brand overhaul designed to unify the resort's real estate offerings, PGA-level experience and expanding lifestyle amenities under one cohesive and compelling digital experience.

TurtlebackMountainResort.com

"We set out to create something that wasn't just a real estate website," said Tom Morgan, Vice President at Gabriels. "Turtleback Mountain Resort is a destination with a story; luxury living, golf experiences and now a PGA tour event. This website brings all of that together through a digital experience built to elevate and expand their market reach."

Matt Baren, Director of Product, added: "Our design team worked meticulously to craft a modern, immersive experience that captures the essence of Turtleback's brand. From the visual language to the user flow, every detail was built to support their broader marketing strategy and create a lasting first impression."

Key Project Features:

Complete Brand Transformation: A newly refined visual identity and digital voice that reflects the resort's luxury positioning and PGA TOUR prestige.

Luxury Real Estate Showcase: High-resolution property displays, interactive galleries and rich storytelling highlight the resort's premier residences.

Integrated Resort Experience: Dedicated sections for golf, dining, amenities and events provides users with a full sense of the Turtleback lifestyle.

Lead & Engagement Tools: Direct scheduling, inquiry submission and integrated communication pathways support both real estate sales and resort engagement.

"The transformation Gabriels delivered elevates every aspect of our digital brand," said Dan Fletcher, CMO, Turtleback Mountain Resort. "This website reflects the future of Turtleback, sophisticated, world-class and built for our expanding audience."

By leveraging Gabriels Technology Solutions' expertise in design, branding and high-performance user experience, Turtleback Mountain Resort now has a unified digital foundation that supports real estate sales, tourism, events and long-term brand growth.

