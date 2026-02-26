Gabriels Technology Solutions Launches New Website for Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty, Powered by Their Newly Released Design Studio Tools

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriels Technology Solutions is proud to announce the launch of the newly redesigned digital experience for Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty, one of the most established and respected luxury real estate firms in coastal New England.

AnneErwin.com

Gabriels Technology Solutions, a lead provider of luxury real estate web solutions, is excited to unveil the new Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty website - the very first brokerage launch powered by Gabriels' newly released Design Studio tools.

"In our discussions with owner, Linda Briggs, her goals for the new Anne Erwin SIR website aligned perfectly with the tools we were building" said Tom Morgan, Vice President at Gabriels. "We realized they needed a partner who could match the level of quality, brand heritage and client service they're known for. This new website is a reflection of that - a clean, modern, high-performing presence built with our newest technology."

Matt Baren, Director of Product, added: "Using our Design Studio tools gave us incredible flexibility in crafting a site that aligned perfectly with the Anne Erwin SIR brand. Everything - from layout to components to listing display - was purpose-built to give them more creative control and more future-proof digital environment."

Key Project Features:

First-Ever Design Studio Launch: Built on Gabriels' just released visual and UX framework, offering unparalleled customization and performance.

Luxury Listings, Elevated: High-resolution photography, refined presentation and immersive property detail pages.

Agent-Centric Architecture: Dynamic agent profiles and team pages emphasize expertise, market knowledge and performance.

"The site building process was a true partnership," said Linda Briggs, Owner, Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty. "The Gabriels team delivered exactly what we hoped for; a fresh, sophisticated digital presence that mirrors who we are as a firm. We are enthusiastic about the results produced so far and are eager to continue to fine tune our content to appeal to a larger audience selling or purchasing a home in Maine or Coastal New Hampshire."

By partnering with Gabriels Technology Solutions, Anne Erwin Sotheby's International Realty now has a scalable, design-forward, future-ready website aligned with their long-term digital marketing strategy.

About Gabriels Technology Solutions:

For more information about our digital solutions for luxury real estate, visit https://www.gabrielstechnology.com/ .

SOURCE Gabriels Technology Solutions