Gaby Natale Joins St. Jude #ThisShirtSavesLives Celebrity Campaign

"I'm not exactly the toughest human being when it comes to crying, but this was one of the most emotional events I've done in my career," said Natale. "As hard as the fight against childhood cancer is, the staff at St. Jude is always looking for ways to bring these kids hope and the promise of better times ahead. This is the heart of Promesa y Esperanza, and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of it," she added.

Promesa y Esperanza is an annual seminar that the Memphis institution hosts every January in anticipation to the Latino radiothon that took place February 7 and 8. A collaboration between St. Jude and radio stations across the country, the radiothon has contributed over $150 million to the fight against childhood cancers since 1997.

"We are so thankful for everyone who has rallied around THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES as we continue to build momentum around this movement," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "Our Partners in Hope enable us to continue with groundbreaking research and treatment all while keeping our founding promise that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

By joining the THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES fundraising campaign, Natale adds her voice and image to some of the biggest names in media and entertainment including Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Sofia Vergara, Jon Bon Jovi, Drew Barrymore, Luis Fonsi, Ludacris, Juanes and many more. The T-shirt, which simply states, "This Shirt Saves Lives," is available exclusively to those who become Partners in Hope and pledge to give at least $20 per month to the hospital's lifesaving work.

The movement has grown to encompass hundreds of celebrities, influencers and radio stations as well as thousands of supporters who took to their social channels with #ThisShirtSavesLives images and messages. So far, the effort has reached tens of millions of people across digital channels and helped lead to more than 90,000 monthly donors who have gotten behind the hospital's mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.

To join the campaign and get your own THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES T-shirt visit www.stjude.org/camiseta

ABOUT GABY NATALE

Gaby Natale is a triple Daytime EMMY® winner, TV personality, bestselling author and motivational speaker. She is the executive producer and host of the nationally-syndicated TV show SuperLatina on PBS' Vme network.

One of the most prestigious media personalities in Spanish-language television, Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her TV show but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a sought-after bilingual speaker and a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino. She has keynoted conferences from the United Nations to tech shows and trade gatherings across the US and Latin America. Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas. Originally from Argentina, Natale holds triple citizenship from the United States, Argentina and Italy and has lived in the Buenos Aires, London, Washington DC, Mexico and Dallas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819309/Gaby_St_Jude_Shirt.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819310/GabyStJudeMosaic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/740690/AGANAR_Media_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AGANAR Media