GAC MOTOR Launches All-New Luxury Flagship GA8 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

This global live press conference on YouTube was co-hosted by Ahmad Albader, a well-known Saudi presenter, and Rana Jobran, a TV and radio host. Combining product videos, real-time online audience interaction and other activities.

As the new flagship car of GAC MOTOR, the all-new GA8 embodies the result of 12 years of inventiveness and intelligence of GAC MOTOR and will bring top driving experience and service to the local elite of Saudi Arabia. With a length of over 5 meters and a wheelbase of 2.9 meters, this new flagship car equipped with a third generation 390T engine brings strong power and only takes 7.8 seconds from 0 to 100km/h.

While keeping its original advantages, the new GA8 improvements on the body safety and interior environment ensures all-round safety yet deep comfort for its passengers. The GA8 is also specially equipped with G-Health seats which uses both Ultrasuede® superior suede and high-grade leather, with ventilated front row, CN95 air conditioning filter, and plasma air purifier system, which effectively isolates heat and harmful substances while keeping the fresh air inside.

Registering steady growth and product lines perfection since entering Saudi Market

With 5 showrooms in 4 big Saudi cities, GAC MOTOR has been expanding rapidly since entering Saudi Market in 2018 with Aljomaih Automotive Company.

GAC MOTOR has introduced eight models in Saudi Arabia so far, including SUVs, three-compartment sedans, and MPVs to a positive reception, as it provides the Saudi consumers with diversified and high-quality driving experience.

With a strong R&D team and intelligent manufacturing systems, GAC MOTOR has matured its global supply chain system, and established strict quality control for all parts. GAC MOTOR's five-year or 150,000 km warranty policy also assures the consumers greatly. With such improvements, GAC MOTOR is well-positioned to create a more pleasant mobility life for consumers globally.

SOURCE GAC MOTOR