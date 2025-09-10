GAC Officially Enters the Israeli Market with Multi-Channel Network, Marking a New Chapter in Global Expansion

News provided by

GAC

Sep 10, 2025, 05:41 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, 2025, GAC, in partnership with UNION GROUP, hosted the "AION Home" themed event at Ronit Farm in Israel, officially announcing GAC's entry into the Israeli market.

Continue Reading
photo
photo

Distinguished guests included Zhang Lei, General Manager Assistant and Executive Vice President of the European Regional Center of GAC INTERNATIONAL, Ran Danai, CEO of Union Group and Chairman of Orion Mobility, Elad Goldfarb, General Manager of Orion Mobility, media representatives, and potential consumers attended the event to witness this important milestone in GAC's overseas strategy.

To showcase the unique appeal of the AION brand, GAC created a multi-layered showroom and experience space for "AION Home". The family room highlighted the AION's 510KM ultra-long range and spaciousness. The library, designed in a bookshelf style, presented the brand's core technologies. As the core interactive area, the Living Room, served as an interactive hub for the brand and consumers.

Three flagship Models Debut at the event. The comfort SUV AION V, the luxury SUV HYPTEC HT, and the compact SUV AION Y.  Looking ahead, GAC will introduce more BEV and PHEV models. In collaboration with Orion, GAC will establish five sales outlets by the end of the year, delivering intelligent and eco-friendly mobility solutions with its "Service First" philosophy.

Alongside the market launch, GAC advanced the construction of its multi-channel sales network. The first three-channel networks were officially established during the launch period, covering Israel's central and northern regions to better serve diverse consumer needs. Guided by the brand philosophy "In Local, For local", these channels will be supported by professional service teams to provide customers with a full-cycle service, from car selection and purchase to after-sales service. This comprehensive approach underscores GAC's commitment to long-term trust and strengthens its service ecosystem in Israel.

GAC's entry into the Israeli market and the establishment of its channel network are important steps in the implementation of the "One GAC 2.0" global strategy. In the future, GAC will deepen its cooperation with local dealers, leveraging its foothold in Israel to continuously enhance its product portfolio and service system, while further accelerating the brand's global development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769982/photo.jpg 

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

GAC betritt offiziell den israelischen Markt mit einem Multi-Channel-Netzwerk und schlägt damit ein neues Kapitel in der globalen Expansion auf

GAC betritt offiziell den israelischen Markt mit einem Multi-Channel-Netzwerk und schlägt damit ein neues Kapitel in der globalen Expansion auf

Am 3. September 2025 veranstaltete GAC in Zusammenarbeit mit der UNION GROUP die Veranstaltung "AION Home" auf der Ronit Farm in Israel und gab damit ...
GAC fait officiellement son entrée sur le marché israélien avec un réseau multicanal, marquant un nouveau chapitre dans son expansion mondiale

GAC fait officiellement son entrée sur le marché israélien avec un réseau multicanal, marquant un nouveau chapitre dans son expansion mondiale

Le 3 septembre 2025, GAC, en partenariat avec UNION GROUP, a organisé l'événement thématique "AION Home" à Ronit Farm en Israël, annonçant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics