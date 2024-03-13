Gacha Strategy Horror Game Launches as Generation Zombie

New mobile title from Gravity Interactive just launched on iOS and Android

BUENA PARK, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Interactive has officially launched its new strategy horror game, Generation Zombie . The strategy title went live on March 13th, 2024, with it being free-to-play via the Google Play and App Store. After a successful Android beta test in September of last year, the game has received a large round of content updates and changes. While the beta test offered in-game language support in English, Japanese and Korean, Generation Zombie will offer additional language support after the game launches. French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, traditional Chinese, and simplified Chinese will be added via future updates.

Gravity Interactive is entering a new genre with this release, as it typically has released games in the RPG genre. It believes Generation Zombie offers a unique strategic playstyle, with mechanics and features that are not widely seen in the genre. Players can collect "survivors", each of which has its own abilities and upgradeable equipment. Players can then form teams of survivors to battle through stages, which contain rows of cards, some of which are zombies that can damage the player's survivors.

When players start their survival adventure in Generation Zombie, they can battle through an assortment of stages, go on side missions with unique gameplay mechanics and rank in PVP. As part of a launch promotion, Gravity Interactive will be awarding a daily gacha pull to all players for the first month post-launch. Players can also register with their email on the official website to receive additional rewards. For more information on the game visit the official site here . Generation Zombie fans can follow the game on Facebook to be informed about upcoming events, giveaways, updates and more. There is a Discord community here , and players can download the game on iOS here and Android here .

Features:

Turn-Based Card Game of Survival: Survive the zombie apocalypse and lead humanity to victory.

Survive the zombie apocalypse and lead humanity to victory. Engaging Gameplay: Develop your strategy, discover unique survivors with exciting abilities and gather resources to aid in battle.

Develop your strategy, discover unique survivors with exciting abilities and gather resources to aid in battle. Command a Survivor Squad: Recruit, collect and train a diverse group of survivors with unique abilities. Upgrade their skills, equip them with deadly weapons, and lead them into intense battles against hordes of the undead.

Recruit, collect and train a diverse group of survivors with unique abilities. Upgrade their skills, equip them with deadly weapons, and lead them into intense battles against hordes of the undead. Resource Management: Manage your resources wisely to ensure the survival of your group. Make sure your Mental, Hygiene and Satiety levels don't go too low. Collect valuable currency such as gold teeth which you can exchange for bullets and other items.

Manage your resources wisely to ensure the survival of your group. Make sure your Mental, Hygiene and Satiety levels don't go too low. Collect valuable currency such as gold teeth which you can exchange for bullets and other items. Tactical Combat: Plan your attacks strategically and exploit the weaknesses of different zombie types. Unleash devastating special abilities, utilize special action cards, and lead your survivors in gripping tactical battles.

Plan your attacks strategically and exploit the weaknesses of different zombie types. Unleash devastating special abilities, utilize special action cards, and lead your survivors in gripping tactical battles. Competitive Challenges: Test your skills in exhilarating PvP battles against other players. Rise through the ranks, prove your strategic prowess, and earn rewards.

About Gravity Interactive

Gravity Interactive was founded in California in early 2003 when the online gaming industry in North America was still at a rudimentary stage of development. Gravity Interactive, Inc. is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Gravity Co., Ltd. Headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

