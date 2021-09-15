GAF and Good360 Partner to Strengthen Storm Response in the Southeast

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, and Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, have expanded their partnership to establish a new community redistribution center to provide disaster relief support throughout the Gulf region. The new GAF + Good360 Community Redistribution Center is located in Mobile, Alabama, and serves as a hub enabling Good360 to rapidly respond to disasters in the Gulf region by sourcing highly needed goods and distributing them through a network of diverse nonprofits that support communities in need.

As part of the partnership, GAF is offering its 60,000 square foot Mobile warehouse rent-free to Good360 to make donated goods available to nonprofits when and where they are needed most. While the warehouse will broadly serve those in need, the location is central to many states typically impacted by common natural disasters, including hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. Having a dedicated hub in the Southeast will enable Good360 and its partners to more quickly and effectively help vulnerable communities rebuild after natural disasters. Good360 and its local partners have already begun using the facility to deploy products, including roofing shingles donated by GAF, to areas in Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

"2020 was the most active hurricane season ever with more than 30 named storms, leading to the Good360 Disaster Recovery team distributing a record $30 million in products," said Matt Connelly, chief executive officer at Good360. "We are thankful to GAF and proud to expand our unique partnership with this new redistribution center, enabling us to make a long-term impact in the Southeast through distributing goods and leveraging our collaborative talents, thought leadership, and support to solve challenges."

"We are incredibly proud to expand our partnership with Good360 to support disaster resiliency in the Gulf region," said Jim Schnepper, chief executive officer at GAF. "A key tenet of our GAF Community Matters social impact program is to help communities prepare for and respond to disasters, which includes helping to build infrastructure and critical resources and providing much-needed products that can be deployed to aid in response and long-term recovery."

Good360's membership base is now more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits, including more than 75 Community Redistribution Partners' across the United States. Pre-positioning, or having goods ready for these partners to activate in a central location before a disaster occurs, is critical to effective disaster response.

Good360 has selected a key Community Redistribution Partner, Rehovot, as its local operating partner to provide on-site, day-to-day management of the warehouse. Rehovot is a community outreach organization dedicated to providing services for those that are most in need and assisting other non-profits, businesses, and ministries as they provide for the needs within their own communities.

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. For more than 130 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service.

GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive social impact in the communities it serves. Through the GAF Community Matters initiative, GAF contributes its time, talents and financial resources to help create disaster resiliency, bring communities together through shared public spaces, and help neighbors in need. For more information about GAF, please visit www.gaf.com/communitymatters.

About Good360

Good360's mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunities for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

GAF Contacts:

Adrienne Teofrio, +1 (973) 872-4441

[email protected]

Joe Perri, +1 (973) 570-1834

[email protected]

Good360 Contact:

Melissa Skabich, +1-973-760-9926

[email protected]

SOURCE GAF

Related Links

http://www.gaf.com

