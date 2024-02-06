GAF Brings a Suite of Residential and Commercial Customer-Centric Offerings to the 2024 International Roofing Expo

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF , a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, will be showcasing a comprehensive range of products and services across residential and commercial roofing at the 2024 International Roofing Expo (IRE). As a leader in the industry, GAF is committed to providing customers with innovative solutions that meet the needs of any project while providing the highest quality service.

Visit the GAF booth (#4207) to learn more about the company's new, enhanced, and soon-to-be-available products and services, including:

Timberline UHDZ® (Ultra High Definition) shingles, which offer a combination of beauty and benefits that go beyond any other GAF shingle. These premium shingles feature our patent-pending Dual Shadow Line for dramatic sunset shadows all day long and a 30-year StainGuard Plus PRO™ Limited Warranty against blue-green algae discoloration.

GAF is changing the game with a new, modern way to go metal — remastered for today's value-minded customers. The TimberSteel™ Premium Metal Roofing System offers the toughness, beauty, and longevity you want from a metal roof - including layers of protection, innovatively designed to work together to help protect homes against the elements. The TimberSteel™ system will be available in a limited number of areas beginning in Fall 2024.

New EnergyCap Bright White granules designed to provide long-term solar reflectivity on buildings, keep the membranes at a lower surface temperature compared to a standard white granule surfacing treatment, and provide easier installation by allowing loose granule application on side and end lap bleed-out, and simplified end lap adhesion.

Commercial roofing products designed to make installation easier including the new Self Adhered Vent Boot, which eliminates the need for welding making it ideal for repairs as well as new roof installations. GAF EverGuard® SA TPO Self-Adhered Roof Membrane provides an easier and faster install alternative, requiring no anchor sheets or adhesive, and EverGuard™ TPO Quick Spray Adhesive allows for quicker installation than traditional solvent-based bonding adhesive, even at temperatures as low as 20 degrees fahrenheit.

Master Flow™ Pivot™ Pipe Boot Flashing, designed to help protect against damaging leaks at one of the most vulnerable areas on the roof - plumbing pipe penetrations. The all-metal construction fully encapsulates unsightly plumbing pipes with no exposed gaskets, seals, collars, or caulk that can degrade over time, causing leaks and homeowner call-backs. Master Flow™ Pivot™ Pipe Boot Flashing is designed and tested to pass the 110 mph wind-driven rain per TAS-100(A) and is available in four complementary colors (Black, Brown, Weathered Wood, and Gray) in 1.5", 2", 3" and 4" sizes.

New GAF ScopeConnect™ service designed to help make insurance restoration work simple. A turnkey solution offering a complete insurance scope of work that considers local building codes, delivered in PDF and industry standard formats, guaranteed in less than 24 hours. Additionally, GAF QuickMeasure™ reports provide accurate roof measurements guaranteed in less than an hour for single family homes and less than 24 hours for multifamily or commercial buildings. GAF QuickMeasure also provides an editable 3D rendering, past views to help understand how the property has changed over time, and a bill of materials at no additional fee.

The GAF Energy Timberline Solar™ Roofing System, which brings the world's first nailable solar shingle to homeowners looking for an integrated solar roof that is affordable and design-minded. Unlike traditional solar panels, Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingles can be installed using only a nail gun, and offer the fastest residential rooftop solar install time than any other in-market option.

Contractors will also have the opportunity to learn about GAF Community Matters , the company's social impact initiative, and how they can get involved to support their own communities through the GAF Community Contractor program . The GAF Community Contractor Program offers contractors certified by GAF the opportunity to differentiate their business while transforming their community.

GAF's Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence (CARE) will hold live demonstrations on the CARE Stage throughout the Expo in both English and Spanish, highlighting key product benefits and installation techniques on residential, commercial, and solar products. GAF will also be hosting education sessions throughout the show for attendees to gain in-depth knowledge from respected industry experts. To learn more about GAF products and services, as well as a full list of educational courses available at IRE, visit www.GAF.com/IRE .

