GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Named "Best Solar Shingle" by CNET

World's First Nailable Solar Shingle Lauded for its "Excellent Warranties and Efficiency Rating"

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle , the world's first nailable solar shingle, has been named by CNET as the "Best Solar Shingle". GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and the leading provider of solar roofing in North America, introduced Timberline Solar™ in 2022. Timberline Solar™, the only system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials, is assembled domestically at GAF Energy's U.S. manufacturing and R&D facility in California and its manufacturing facility in Texas.

From CNET:

Timberline Solar by GAF Energy takes the top spot with its excellent warranties and efficiency ratings. GAF Energy offers three limited warranties with its solar roof: a 25-year product warranty against leaks and manufacturer defects, a 15-year wind warranty and 25-year power output warranty. The power output warranty guarantees that your solar roof's performance won't dip any lower than 98% after one year and won't decrease by any more than 0.55% per year for the next 24 years. These shingles come with the highest efficiency we've found (23%) and a solid wind rating of 130 mph.

The Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingle (ES) boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. It was the first product to have achieved UL's 7103 certification, which certifies that GAF Energy's product meets UL's rigorous electrical, building, and safety standards as a roofing product and a solar energy product. GAF Energy recently completed construction of their new 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas, to meet growing demand for the Timberline Solar™. The Georgetown manufacturing facility will increase the company's capacity by 500% and bring total production of its solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy the largest producer of solar roofing in the world.

Consumers interested in learning more about Timberline Solar™ can visit: https://www.gaf.energy/timberline-solar/

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, Timberline Solar™, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , named The Best Solar Shingle by CNET, and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products in the United States at its facilities in California and Texas.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, SGI, Schiedel, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. For more information, visit www.standardindustries.com.

