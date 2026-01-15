GAF Showcases Innovative Solutions Centered on Resilience, Sustainability and Growth at the 2026 International Roofing Expo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, is showcasing its full range of residential and commercial solutions at the 2026 International Roofing Expo (IRE). Visitors to Booth #3601 can engage with a comprehensive suite of customer-focused products and services to help roofing professionals grow their businesses and build more resilient communities.

A Competitive Edge in Residential Roofing

GAF's residential product offerings provide a distinct advantage by setting contractors apart in a crowded market. GAF Timberline HDZ® shingles now feature the new Bold Definition color collection and are eligible for the WindProven™ Limited Wind Warranty, the industry's only wind warranty with no maximum wind speed limit for qualifying shingles when they are installed with required GAF accessories. Timberline HDZ shingles also feature proprietary time-release algae-fighting technology to help protect against staining, backed by an available 25-year StainGuard Plus™ Algae Protection Limited Warranty.

Also featured at this year's IRE is the GAF TimberSteel™ Premium Metal Roofing System, which combines the aesthetic of metal with the ease of installation familiar to asphalt contractors, supported by the TimberSteel™ ArmorPledge™ Limited Warranty with an industry-leading 30-years of workmanship coverage available for purchase when the system is installed by a GAF Metal Certified Contractor.

In addition to its industry-leading shingles, GAF offers a complete line of easy-to-install accessories that help protect against damaging weather, ventilate attics, and seal around roof penetrations, including everything from leak barriers to FT Solutions Specialty UDL, a breathable premium-quality synthetic underlayment that helps protect against moisture related damage by allowing household moisture to escape.

Efficiency and Sustainability in Commercial Roofing

At this year's show, GAF is showcasing our expanded lineup of maintenance and repair commercial products including new Aerosol offerings in PVC Cleaner, TPO Red Primer to go along with the EverGuard TPO Aerosol QuickSpray Adhesive, Primer and Cleaner. GAF is also adding in two new products to this category with the new GAF UltraClear Roof Sealant, a clear, non-yellowing solution that blends seamlessly with any surface to seal seams, flashings, and hail damage and 10oz Repair Pro Cartridges, designed to make maintenance and repair seamless for the contractor.

GAF will also be highlighting commercial roofing products designed to to reduce time on the roof including GAF Primerless Cover Tape, and Everguard® TPO with MembraneShield Temporary Dirt-Blocking Film, which helps reduce after-installation cleaning labor. GAF further maximizes efficiency through specialized offerings such as ISO tapered design services, while extending service life with premium PVC membrane products, which have been rigorously tested to deliver proven seam strength, flexibility, and long-term durability, and new enhanced Mission Critical Warranty for data centers.

GAF's commercial offerings are well-positioned to help meet sustainability goals through high-performance products that offer energy savings and UV reflectivity, while incorporating recycled content to help reduce the demand for raw materials. At IRE, GAF is showcasing its full EnergyGuard NH Polyiso line, including flat, tapered, and cover boards. These TCPP-free and Red List-free products maintain stable R-values at low temperatures and support multiple green building certifications, including LEED, DECLARE, Living Building Challenge, GreenGuard, GreenCircle, HPD, and EPD.

Strengthening Communities through Resilience

As the go-to manufacturer for storm restoration, GAF provides the world-class training, industry expertise, and innovative products and programs necessary to rebuild for the future. Through a first-of-its-kind alliance with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), along with the GAF CARE training program, contractors are learning to install more resilient FORTIFIED roofs that can help protect homes from severe weather events using a variety of GAF products. Since kicking off the alliance with IBHS in 2025, GAF has trained nearly 1,100 individuals from over 600 GAF Master Elite® companies to help them become FORTIFIED™ certified, expanding the pool of roofing professionals equipped to make resilient FORTIFIED™ roofs more accessible to homeowners across the country.

This dedication to building more resilient communities continues through the GAF Community Contractor Program. The initiative empowers GAF-certified contractors to donate their labor in partnership with local non-profits, with GAF providing a Roofing System to complete the project. At IRE, attendees can learn how to get involved to help transform their own local communities.

Digital Tools and Expert Training for Growth

GAF supports contractor growth through a comprehensive suite of digital tools and professional services developed to support contractors in operating more efficiently and saving money. Contractors can access tools and services, including GAF ScopeConnect, GAF QuickMeasure, and GAF Present, that are designed to streamline everything from measurements and insurance scoping to closing sales with homeowners. Contractors certified by GAF can also access a discounted rate for the YARDZ platform, a premier tool designed to help them better manage their rental and owned equipment inventory and associated costs.

At IRE, GAF's award-winning Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence (CARE) will host live demonstrations in English and Spanish, along with expert-led education sessions covering sales strategies, storm restoration strategies, and commercial transition detailing.

For more information on GAF products and the live courses and demonstrations taking place throughout IRE, visit www.GAF.com/IRE.

