GAF Taps Alma Garnett to Lead Commercial Roofing Sales

Prior to joining GAF, Garnett briefly served as Interim President of the Western Division of Bothwell-Accurate, a Canadian roofing and waterproofing company, and most notably as President of Convoy Supply from 2012 to 2020. With many achievements throughout her career, Garnett's leadership as founder of Hunter Panels, a supplier of polyisocyanurate insulation, was instrumental in creating a brand known throughout the industry for its innovative products and excellence in customer service.

"I am thrilled to welcome Alma to the GAF Commercial team," said John Altmeyer, Executive Chairman, GAF Commercial Roofing. "Her decades of experience as a customer, her deep and broad industry relationships, and her passion for helping shape the future ideally position Alma to help us establish GAF as the leader in the commercial roofing market."

GAF also announced the appointment of Pete Vollmar to Senior Vice President, Sales Operations. Vollmar joined GAF in 1994 and will bring his wealth of experience to this newly created role. He will oversee the continued evolution of our customer support functions with the goal of delivering an unparalleled customer experience tailored to the specific needs of GAF's Commercial and Residential customers. Pete will report to Altmeyer and Brian Kimber, Executive Vice President, Sales.

"Pete has accumulated an unmatched understanding of our residential and commercial customers' needs and expectations during his more than 27 years with GAF," said Kimber. "Having held senior roles across sales, logistics, customer service, and warranty claims, Pete is perfectly suited to build out and lead our Sales Operations team squarely focused on providing the best possible customer experience in the roofing industry."

About GAF

GAF is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a part of Standard Industries. GAF's products include a comprehensive portfolio of roofing and waterproofing solutions for residential and commercial properties as well as for civil engineering applications. GAF provides end-to-end support for architects, specifiers, contractors and property owners seeking high-quality performance and technical guidance. Through its innovative and customer-driven solutions, the company has protected homes, businesses, families and communities for over 130 years. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

GAF Contacts:

Adrienne Teofrio, +1 (973)-872-4441

[email protected]

SOURCE GAF

Related Links

http://www.GAF.com

