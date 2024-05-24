GAIA HERBS ASHWAGANDHA PRODUCT PURITY

Transparency, Traceability at the Heart of the Gaia Herbs Brand

BREVARD, N.C., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded almost 40 years ago, Gaia Herbs, a leader in herbal supplements, stands behind the purity and potency of every product and the accuracy of every label.

Gaia Herbs operates a 350-acre Regenerative Organic Certified® farm in North Carolina and manufactures and bottles our herbs in an on-site organic certified, NSF / ANSI445 certified, FDA registered cGMP facility with an ISO-certified lab, which is regularly audited. What Gaia Herbs does not hand harvest from the farm, we source from the highest quality partners who maintain similarly rigorous standards.

Gaia Herbs Ashwagandha Root capsules have a full-spectrum, proprietary blend that includes whole Ashwagandha Root extract, blended with powdered extract. All raw materials and finished goods must meet industry-leading identity and strength, microbial, heavy metal specifications, and pesticide standards.

"Gaia Herbs does not routinely test for Ostarine as there is no scientific reason for Ostarine to appear in our products. Gaia Herbs does not handle or process Ostarine or any similar, synthetic, or pharmaceutical product on our farm or in our laboratory, nor do any of our cooperating partners," says Timothy Murray, Ph.D., Quality and R&D Director, Gaia Herbs.

Gaia Herbs takes quality concerns seriously, and in an overabundance of caution proactively sent lots of finished goods and extract for independent analysis by two well-known and respected independent testing organization for targeted analysis of sports nutrition adulterants. Both lab results confirmed that there is no evidence of any banned substance in Gaia Herbs Ashwagandha Root capsules.

Ashwagandha is an herb permitted for use as a dietary supplement by the FDA. All Ashwagandha, including Gaia Herbs Ashwagandha, contains Withanolides, a naturally occurring form of steroidal lactone common in many medicinal plants, and has been used in herbal remedies for thousands of years. Withanolides are not on the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association's (VADA) Official Prohibited List (Substances and Methods), and do not have the same biological impact as traditional anabolic steroids. With that said, Ostarine is not a steroid and cannot be confused with Withanolides or any other phytochemical within Ashwagandha.

Since 1987, Gaia Herbs has set the industry standards for growing, harvesting, sourcing, and manufacturing clean and pure herbal supplements and provide ingredient traceability through our industry-leading transparency tool, MeetYourHerbs.com. Located in Western North Carolina in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Gaia Farm is where we give back to the planet by implementing regenerative agriculture practices that preserve the Earth's strength, which is reflected in the quality of our products. As a Certified B-Corporation®, we are proud to promote personal wellness, responsible business practices, and planetary health to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. More information about Gaia Herbs can be found at www.gaiaherbs.com .

