Gain a 360-degree View of Patients Living with MS in the United States with Social Listening

Gain a 360-degree view of patients living with MS in the United States.

The information contained in this 110-page report will help the reader to develop a deep understanding of how to support and connect with MS sufferers. It offers insight into how patients perceive the various treatment and management techniques associated with MS, and what drives them to consider a change in treatment.

The report explores key information areas, including:

The leading themes driving online conversation around MS

The patient journey - from appearance of symptoms to diagnosis, treatment and management

Patient perceptions of Biologic Therapies

A view of the leading informational needs

Leading brands in the MS treatment space, their presence and use of social media channels, and the impact of their content

The persona types emerging from the online discussion

Key Online Influencers (KOI) on the subject of MS

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary: Overview of the key findings and insights.

Disease Area Overview: An overview of the social media discussion of MS.

Biologics Deep-Dive: A view of online discussion around biologic therapies (referred to as "biologics"), with an increased focus on patients.

Search Behavior: A view of the most common Google searches around MS and leading biologics brands Ocrevus, Tysabri and Lemtrada.

Patient Journey: An evaluation of the social media posts from patients, caregivers and HCPs to establish how the conversation evolves during each stage of the condition, from the first symptoms to treatment and management.

Personas: We developed three digital personas who regularly appear in the online conversation - two patients and one caregiver.

Pharma-Driven Content Audit: A view of the way in which pharmaceutical brands fit into the online conversation around MS.

Influencer Analysis: We identified 30 leading Key Online Influencers (KOIs) in the MS social media conversation.

Companies Mentioned

Bayer

Biogen

Celgene

Genentech

Novartis

Sanofi

Twitter

Youtube

