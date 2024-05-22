Gain of Function Research Funded by the Federal Government - Join The America Project and the Freedom Counsel for an Expert Panel Discussion on X

DENVER, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exciting News!

Join us for an exclusive X Space LIVE with Warner Mendenhall, Patrick Byrne, Dr. John Littell Kevin McKernan, Pierre Koryand other distinguished guests!

With the government's admission that they paid for and participated in gain of function research, attorneys and physicians all across America have joined together to hold them accountable.

We're delving into the Freedom Counsel's mission to connect, educate, and empower attorneys, experts, and citizens to tackle legal challenges from government actions, corporate misconduct, and systemic issues.

Date 5/23/24

Time: 7pm EDT

We're also thrilled to preview the **2024 Freedom Counsel Conference** in Denver, Colorado, from June 7th – 9th, 2024! Get ready for in-depth discussions on:

**Pandemic History:** What Went Right, Wrong, and How To Establish Accountability Moving Forward

**Government, School, and Employment Mandates:** False Claims Act, Hospital Protocols, and more

**Election Law:** Key insights and future directions

This is your chance to engage with experts, gain invaluable insights, and be part of a powerful movement for change.

