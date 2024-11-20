Gainful partners with Recharge to power smarter subscriptions for personalized nutrition

The nutrition brand, which specializes in customized supplements and powders integral to subscribers' daily routines, will use the Recharge platform to retain, manage, delight, and grow their customers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge, the leading subscription platform, today announced that Gainful, the personalized nutrition company, has migrated their subscription business to the Recharge platform. The partnership will see Gainful collaborate with Recharge to fulfill their mission of thoughtfully serving their hundreds of thousands of customers through highly personalized nutrition solutions.

Historically a subscription-only brand, Gainful has delivered over one million personalized solutions to hundreds of thousands of customers since launching in 2017. With Recharge, Gainful will continue to bolster their subscriber retention strategies and drive revenue with best-in-class features and tools like Recharge's Bundles, prepaid subscriptions, and more.

With personalization at the heart of Gainful's business—from an in-depth pre-checkout quiz that recommends products to their customers to offering all subscribers free, one-on-one access to their own Registered Dietitian—their partnership with Recharge will take their customer-centric approach to the next level.

"Gainful has been making its mark on the DTC world as a top nutrition brand for the better half of a decade and we're honored to be part of this next phase of their journey," said Oisin O'Connor, co-founder and CEO of Recharge. "I'm excited to see Gainful continue to scale its subscription business with Recharge by its side, helping deliver the best and most innovative retention solutions in the industry."

"I'm thrilled to announce our partnership with Recharge. Their world-class subscription management platform will enhance our customer's ability to personalize their regimen to fit their precise needs," said Jahaan Ansari, co-founder and CTO of Gainful. "By relying on this technology, it allows our engineering team to focus on bringing additional value to our customers: personalized recommendations, education, and guidance will continue to be key pillars in Gainful platform, enabling customers to gain more from each day."

Recharge's turnkey suite of tools, including its core subscription management solution, will allow Gainful to drive incremental revenue by converting, retaining, and delighting subscribers, all while reducing tech stack costs and inefficiencies.

About Recharge:

Recharge is simplifying retention and growth for innovative ecommerce brands. As the #1 subscription platform, Recharge is dedicated to empowering brands to easily set up and manage subscriptions, create dynamic experiences at every customer touchpoint, and continuously evaluate business performance. Powering everything from no-code customer portals, personalized offers, and dynamic bundles, Recharge helps merchants seamlessly manage, grow, and delight their subscribers while reducing operating costs and churn. Today, Recharge powers more than 20,000 merchants serving 100 million subscribers, including brands such as Blueland, Hello Bello, LOLA, Chamberlain Coffee, and Bobbie. For more information, visit https://www.getrecharge.com

About Gainful:

Gainful launched in 2017 with a simple mission: to empower their customers to be their best, healthiest selves. Gainful sweats the details so their customers don't have to, giving them peace of mind that their supplements contain the finest ingredients, specifically for them. With a wide range of nutrition products — from protein powder to pre-workout, hydration to fiber, and everything in between — Gainful's team of registered dieticians help all of their customers in crafting personalized, effective nutrition plans. For more information, visit https://www.gainful.com/

SOURCE Recharge Inc.