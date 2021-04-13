Gaining Competitive Advantage By Simplifying Premium Billing: A Webinar for Brokers and Benefit Specialists

The "New World of Work", brought on by the vast migration to flexible workplaces, brings both challenges and opportunities for brokers. Remote work, combined with the recent workforce disruption and changing employee voluntary benefit demands, has ignited an increase in administrative tasks—particularly in the area of premium billing for healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits.

In the last two years, the number of coverages per employer plan has skyrocketed, including coverages to support remote trends such as telemedicine and pet insurance. While these trends enrich the benefit offerings and present opportunities for brokers to grow their lines of business, they can also create additional administrative burdens.

"The application of best practices and innovative solutions can stimulate fast growth for a company," says Bull. "We find that when looking for ways to increase revenue, employee benefit billing often gets overlooked. I'm excited to share how enterprising brokers can leverage premium billing to create an advantageous position in the market."

Named a Top 10 HR Tech Startup of 2020 by HR Technology Outlook magazine and a Top 25 HR Technology Solutions Provider of 2020 by CIO Applications magazine, AdminaHealth® is at the forefront of the HR technology revolution. The company's AdminaHealth Billing SuiteTM automates invoice consolidation and reconciliation, and streamlines payment management for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace.

